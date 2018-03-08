The TABA Home and Garden Show makes itself at home at the Expo Center

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 6 View / March 8, 2018

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

The Temple Area Builders Association Home and Garden Show took place at the Bell County Expo Center on February 24-25. The show, in its 42nd year, boasted over 100,000 square feet of exhibits featuring products and services. There was a little something for everyone – decks, spas, pools, homebuilders, contractors, remodelers, and much more.

“We are on the committee that makes sure everything runs smoothly. The rain has been the biggest challenge – all of these vendors moved their things into the Expo Center in the rain! The rain also naturally lends itself to higher attendance rates,” explained Deb Swift-Alexandro. “We had a preview party with TABA members and the vendors on Friday night. The show was open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Sunday. I’ve been involved with this show since 1994, and the car show in the exhibition building is always my favorite part of it.”

Dexter, a six-year-old black Labrador Retriever, stole the attention and won the hearts of many people passing by, as he obediently stood on top of his kennel. His owner, Alex Denicoff, is the owner of Invisible Fence Brand.

“Dexter loves coming to these shows! We are here to help people know about our company and how we can help them with their dogs. We are a real-life solution to behavioral issues,” explained Denicoff.

More information about Invisible Fence Brand and the services they offer can be found online at www.invisiblefence.com or by calling (254) 265-0981.

Many vendors had their products on display – seamless gutters, shingles, knives, pillows, beds, and more. Local organizations and state and municipal groups were also present.

“The Master Naturalists is a statewide program, and our mission involves conserving natural resources. We accomplish our goal by educating people and doing hands-on work in the field. Our presence at the Home and Garden Show this weekend is two-fold,” explained Zoe Roscoe. “The only way to become a Master Naturalist is to go through the state program, sponsored by Texas Parks and Wildlife. We are here today to raise awareness about our program and get the word out about the upcoming class. Secondly, we have a big presence in the kid zone here. Our organization works to help people understand and protect their environment.”

The Master Naturalists meet on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Belton Church of Christ. The meetings are open to the public. More information about the program can be found online at www.txmn.org/centraltexas.

Jo-Ell Guzman, the Resource Coordinator for the City of Temple, had a strong presence at this weekend’s event.

“We are here this weekend sharing information about what our city has to offer and to spread the word about our Temple Tool Library – the concept is a lot like a regular library. You become a member, and you can check out tools. We are working to put an end to code violations. We want to provide education and resources to help people take care of chores around the house. Our focus is on prevention and assistance,” stated Guzman. “We are hosting a home buying seminar on March 10 at the Wilson Rec Center. This event is free of charge and open to the public. It is an accumulation of different community partners working together to provide education about the possibilities of home ownership. The dream of owning a home is possible.”

Hundreds of people attended the Home and Garden Show this weekend.

“We come here every year. There is a wide variety of things here – we are just browsing and getting ideas for home improvement,” said Rick Suders.

Kathy Lovelace is a volunteer with the Bell County Master Gardeners.

“I’ve been coming here for four years. It’s always fun to look and see what is out there. Gardening is my main focus,” remarked Lovelace.

The TABA Home and Garden Show is a highly anticipated and well attended annual event.

