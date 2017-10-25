Taekwondo Renegades bring home honors

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 5 View / October 25, 2017

Special to the Journal

World martial art academy/team Renegades had the honor to compete in the P.A.T.U. region of the President cup, held in Las Vegas. The tournament ran from Oct. 5 – 8 at the Westgate Las Vegas Convention Center. Ten athletes attended and came home with seven medals. G.M. Terry Stoker and Master Zachary Stoker were the coaches for these athletes.

Addie Gaughan – Gold

Journey McDonald – Gold

Diego Sauceda – Gold

Jocelyn Aguirre – Silver

Sirena Sauceda – Silver

Manuel Aguirre – Silver

Elijah Amos – Bronze

Zachary Stoker, Paden Stacey and Kyler Wozniak came away with valuable points for the World Taekwondo ranking system.

