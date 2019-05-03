Recent News

Tales from the Bell County Cantina

May 3, 2019

The following local venues will be holding May the Fourth-themed events this Saturday.

 

The Beltonian Theatre, located on 219 E Central Ave. in Belton, will host a screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens on May 4 at midnight and at 7 a.m. The Beltonian will resume its showings of Back to the Future Part II later on during the day.

 

Temple Public Library, located on 100 W Adams Ave., Temple, will hold Star Wars Story Time starting at 10:30 a.m., featuring CenTexChewie.

 

Cricket Wireless, located on 1000 Lowes Blvd Ste. 100 in Killeen, will host a Star Wars-themed lemonade stand starting at 11 a.m. Proceeds will go to Refuge Ministries youth programs.

 

Killeen Community Center, located on 2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen, will host a May the Fourth-themed pet adoption event with PoundPup and Friends Initiative and Holistic Dog. The event begins at 12 p.m.

 

The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, located at 400 Indian Trail, Harker Heights, will host Star Wars Saturday at 2 p.m. Visitors will be able to craft their own lightsabers. Cosplay is encouraged.

 

Galaxy Bar & Grill, located on 104 W Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen, will host a Lightsaber Academy class at 6 p.m. During the day, burger meals will be 25% off, or 50% if you arrive in Star Wars cosplay.

 

Fire Street Pizza, located on 10310 FM 439, Belton, will host a Star Wars costume contest starting at 7 p.m., featuring the music of Martian Folk.