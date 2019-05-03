Tales from the Bell County Cantina

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 19 View / May 3, 2019

The following local venues will be holding May the Fourth-themed events this Saturday.

• The Beltonian Theatre, located on 219 E Central Ave. in Belton, will host a screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens on May 4 at midnight and at 7 a.m. The Beltonian will resume its showings of Back to the Future Part II later on during the day.

• Temple Public Library, located on 100 W Adams Ave., Temple, will hold Star Wars Story Time starting at 10:30 a.m., featuring CenTexChewie.

• Cricket Wireless, located on 1000 Lowes Blvd Ste. 100 in Killeen, will host a Star Wars-themed lemonade stand starting at 11 a.m. Proceeds will go to Refuge Ministries youth programs.

• Killeen Community Center, located on 2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen, will host a May the Fourth-themed pet adoption event with PoundPup and Friends Initiative and Holistic Dog. The event begins at 12 p.m.

• The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, located at 400 Indian Trail, Harker Heights, will host Star Wars Saturday at 2 p.m. Visitors will be able to craft their own lightsabers. Cosplay is encouraged.

• Galaxy Bar & Grill, located on 104 W Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen, will host a Lightsaber Academy class at 6 p.m. During the day, burger meals will be 25% off, or 50% if you arrive in Star Wars cosplay.

• Fire Street Pizza, located on 10310 FM 439, Belton, will host a Star Wars costume contest starting at 7 p.m., featuring the music of Martian Folk.

Related