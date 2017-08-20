TBBOR Duck Dash was a quacking success!

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 18 View / August 20, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

The Temple-Belton Board of Realtors (TBBOR), in partnership with Guild Mortgage, hosted the first annual “TBBOR Duck Dash,” benefitting the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, on Saturday, August 5, at Yettie Polk Park in Belton. The event was organized by a team headed by Bonnie Dominguez, with Keller Williams Temple-Belton.

“We started working on this fundraiser in February. Originally, we were going to do a 5K Glow Run, but as the team discussed things, that plan changed,” said Dominguez. “It evolved into a much bigger, family-oriented event. It makes sense to have a family-focused event as our fundraiser as monies raised are going to help children in Central Texas.”

Representatives from the Temple and Belton locations of Guild Mortgage were on hand Saturday.

“Our goal was to support a worthwhile cause. We care a lot about the kids in our community, and we wanted to help,” said Samantha Jackson, Senior Loan Officer with Guild Mortgage. “As co-sponsors, we provided financial support and helped out any way that we could. I’m so impressed with how the TBBOR pulled this event together.”

The fundraising goal was set at $10,000, and monies were raised in a variety of ways. The day started out with a 5K timed by Pro-Fit Event Services.

“There were 96 registered runners/walkers, broken down into 10 different categories, participating today,” said Tanya Taylor, with Profit Event Services.

“Almost 100 people registered to run or walk the Nolan Creek Hike and Bike Trail today, and we sold all 1,000 of the rubber ducks,” said TBBOR staff Charles Deviney. “The rubber ducks will race down the creek later in the day. Ducks could be purchased for $5 for one or $20 for five. We have some great prizes including two stand up paddle boards, a drone, Schlitterbahn Family Pack, and other donated prizes.”

The first runner to cross the finish line was 18-year-old Christian Cavazos, of Mercedes, TX.

“I live far from here – about ten minutes from the border. I came to town because my Mom lives up here. I wanted to run a 5K while I was in town, so I started looking for races online. The Duck Dash was the only one I came across, so I signed up. I finished the 5K in 15:35,” said Cavazos.

Many local realtors, their friends, and families came out in support of the Duck Dash.

Rachel Holman, a realtor with Vista Real Estate, helps people sell and purchase homes in Bell County. She sponsored a sign along the race route and ran the 5K with her 11-year-old daughter, Riley. Rachel can be found at www.soldbyrachelholman.com.

“I love to support the community and give back. The Duck Dash is a creative way to fundraise and bring the community together to support a great cause,” said Holman.

Shannon Gowan, Director of Communications for the City of Temple, participated in the 5K with her daughter, Tarin.

“Tarin and I wanted to support the Children’s Advocacy Center today. We are thankful for the Advocacy Center and the services they provide,” said Gowan.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas is responsible for fundraising 45 percent of their operating costs annually.

“It’s wonderful to see the community step up to support the children. We are very excited to have this fundraiser going on today,” said Lisa Wilkerson, MDT Coordinator for the Children’s Advocacy Center. “The Temple-Belton Board of Realtors has done a phenomenal job of organizing this event.”

Related