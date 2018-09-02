Tea Luck: Tea lovers can now enjoy a brew-tiful day

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 27 View / September 2, 2018

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Downtown Belton gained a wonderfully unique establishment when Tea Luck opened its’ doors on July 1. As you walk through the doors, you are greeted by lots of natural light, beautiful artwork, and a colorful menu featuring many teas and other delights.

Tea Luck’s owner, Narunya Estrada, is a familiar face to many of us, as she also owns and operates Narunya’s – a popular Thai restaurant in town. Estrada’s artistic talent and attention to detail are apparent in all of the features of Tea Luck – from the artwork on the wall to the exciting menu featuring many teas and treats.

“I met my husband, Martin, when he was in the Marines and came to Thailand in 2001. We got married in 2004, and it was the dream of providing an American education for our two sons that inspired us to move to Belton in 2007. I didn’t know English very well when we first moved here, and many people helped me learn the language. My English is good now,” explained Estrada. “I attended Temple College and received my two-year degree in Fine Arts. My original plan was to continue my education at the University of Texas, but I changed my mind and attended Le Cordon Bleu cooking school instead. The principles of cooking and art are the same – the goal is to make people happy. I finished the program in 2014 and opened Narunya’s the same year.”

The Estradas leased the lot next to the restaurant out for a few years after opening Narunya’s.

“We used to go to Austin every Sunday – we would go out to eat and to a tea place down there. My sister, Autcharanan Sawekchan, has been my inspiration and motivation in opening Tea Luck. The last time she visited me from Thailand, she gave me the idea and I felt that the timing was perfect for us to move along with creating Tea Luck. She is not only my sister, but also an invested partner, and the reason why Tea Luck is as successful as it is,” remarked Estrada. “We sell signature drinks that are originally from Thailand. I used to help my mom make them when I was little, so it means a lot to me to be able to provide the tea drinks to people here in Belton. We also serve Japanese Kakigori, which are shaved ice treats, and many other things. Fresh fruit is added to several things we make here. Everything is better when it’s homemade, so that is the basis of what we do. I want to keep my business unique and full of character.”

Tea Luck is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Related