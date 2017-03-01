Teams Gear Up for 2017 Family Promise Bed Race

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 12 View / March 1, 2017

By Danielle McCarthy Everett, Correspondent

It’s a competition concept many may consider unconventional – beds becoming colorful and creative racing carts. The decorated racing beds will fill the parking lot of First Baptist Temple at 11 a.m. on April 1 for this year’s Family Promise Bed Race and participating teams are already making preparations. The event has become a yearly tradition for Family Promise and is a way to raise money and awareness for the Temple-based nonprofit’s mission: helping homeless families in Bell County and the surrounding area get back on their feet.

“It’s just a crazy fun event,” Family Promise Director Rachel Peterson said. “When I first came on board, I’d never heard of anything like it. Twin size beds are converted into racing beds – so they have wheels and push bars. One person rides on the bed and then the other four push it in head to head competition.”

Teams are encouraged to choose a theme, then decorate their beds and dress up in costumes accordingly. One team called the Fab 5, which is primarily made up of Bell County Juvenile Services employees, has even won the race’s award for most creative bed and costumes two years in a row.

“We’ve set our own bar kind of high,” Fab 5’s team captain Daniel Gonzales said with a laugh.

Gonzales said he has noticed the race has grown over the past three years and is expecting more competition this year. In all, about 10 to 20 teams are expected to participate, Peterson said. Regardless of who wins, Gonzales said what ultimately matters is the cause behind the race.

“For us to be a part of something like this, it really means we could be helping a potential kind of family we deal with on a daily basis (at juvenile services),” he said.

Leading up to race day, teams will also work to raise money for Family Promise. The Methodist Mudders team of Foundation United Methodist Church has even set a goal of raising $1,000.

“We’re encouraging teams to go that route and just raise as much as they can and let other people know what’s going on at Family Promise through the process,” Peterson said.

For more information, visit www.familypromisebellcounty.com or call 254-773-9980.

