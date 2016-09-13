Temple Annex to close for remodel; services move to Belton

by G Edds / 0 Comments / 49 View / September 13, 2016

By Lindsay Starr Platt

Correspondent

Judge Jon Burrows announced the closing dates for the Temple Annex due to a current remodeling project Monday morning the Bell County Commissioners Court.

Vehicle registration will be closed Sept. 19 until further notice. Vehicle registration can be conducted at the Belton Annex, H-E-B in Belton and H-E-B on South 31st in Temple. Juvenile Probation Office will be closed from Sept. 19 until further notice and has been relocated to the Belton Annex. Tax Appraisal District will be closed Sept. 26 until further notice and has been relocated to District Office at 411 East Central, Belton. Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, Place 1 and 2 will be closed from Sept. 19 through Sept. 23. Treasurer Office will be closed from Sept. 19 through Sept. 23 and treasurer activity can be conducted at the Historic Courthouse in downtown Belton.

In regards to the remodeling project Judge Burrows said, “When we have elections, we will be ready.”

Before the agenda items were discussed, the minutes of August 29 meeting were considered and approved unanimously.

Judge Burrows announced that Bell County was awarded the Texas Indigent Defense Commission Competitive Discretionary Grant of $262,215 on behalf of the Texas Conference of Urban Counties and on behalf of 11 counties (Anderson, Brown, Bell, Coryell, Medina, Mills, Montgomery, Real, Tarrant, Victoria and Uvalde Counties) for one year for maintenance and operation of its web-based system and for further development of software.

“This system has been adopted by 10 counties, that we have implemented in Bell County,” said Burrows. “They refer to it as the ‘Bell County System’”

A public hearing was held to hear comments concerning the Bell County Local Provider Participation Fund (LPPF) and other issues concerning the LPPF.

“It allows us to pay $1.00 and get $2.40 back,” said Burrows.

Approved after consideration was the Order Regarding Bell County Participation in a County Health Care Provider Program for FY 2017.

Commissioner Richard Cortese said, “This makes us a more level playing field, and to meet the needs of Medicaid loss.”

The commissioners passed the motion to amend the lease between Bell County/ Bell County Human Services and the City of Killeen to extend for an additional term of one year until July 31, 2017.

Commissioners also approved the Renewal of Agreement for Continued Inmate Healthcare Services for 2017 and Mental Health Professionals Staffing Enhancement between Bell County and Correctional Healthcare Companies for two additional years. This will become effective Jan. 13, 2017 through Jan. 12, 2019.

The county commissioners met for a workshop following the regular meeting.

