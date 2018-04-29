Amor Ciego serves up cups of 5-Joe

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 4 View / April 29, 2018

By Guillermo Lopez, Correspondent

The Belton Police Department hosted their Coffee with a Cop event on Wednesday, April 11 at the Amor Ciego Coffee Shop. Members of the Belton Police force came together to introduce themselves and become better acquainted with their fellow community members. The event started at 7 a.m., allotting time for both police members and the public to come in for a cup or two of coffee. The event gave the Belton community an opportunity to learn who exactly made up the Belton Police, and how they are as much of the community they are protecting.

“It gives us an opportunity to make contact with the community,” said Ron Irwin, a police officer of BPD.

Amor Ciego hosted the event, providing both complementary coffee and small pastries for patrons to enjoy. Amor Ciego is fairly new to the Belton area, opening over a year ago and having only moved to its new location six months prior, the staff was more than willing to contribute to the community. The shop also had a variety of drinks to sell to interest different tastes, giving the BPD a chance at attracting all kinds of people. The shop’s owner, Diana Carolina Holguin Leal, explained how this was their first time hosting an event like this with the BPD.

“I think it is very important for the community,” said Leal.

The BPD continuously hosts events like Coffee with a Cop throughout the year, all advocating for an outreach to the community. Larry Berg, who has been with the BPD for 20 years, believes that events like these are necessary for both the community and the Police Force.

“Without the community, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do,” said Berg.

Along with Coffee with a Cop, the BPD hosts annual events such as a Toys for Tots drive and Back to School events. The BPD advocates for a safe community, and believes in reinforcing that safety through a relationship with the public.

“If you know me, my wife, and my kids, you’ll see I’m just doing my job,” said Berg.

To find out about more events like Coffee with a Cop visit the BPD Facebook page, and keep a lookout for future advertisements and flyers. Also, feel free to check out Amor Ciego Coffee Shop located at 107 Water Street, right across from City Hall.

