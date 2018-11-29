Temple Children’s Museum to host Yule Tide Tour of Homes

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 9 View / November 29, 2018

Special to the Journal

Temple Children’s Museum will be hosting a Yule Tide Tour of Homes on Friday, November 30 from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday, December 1st from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. You will have the chance to tour five homes in Temple and they are five of the most beautiful and exclusive homes in the City. You will not want to miss the opportunity to get into the Christmas spirit and to see the inside of some of the most beautifully decorated homes in Temple!

There are different levels of tickets that can be purchased for each day. You can pay $25 for the Tour of Homes only (Friday or Saturday).

On Friday (from 7-9pm), there is a Jingle Mingle Cocktail Party, following the Tour of Homes (4-7pm). You can purchase a ticket for Friday for $40.

On Saturday (from 11am – 1pm) there is a Fa La La La La Lunch, while the Tour of Homes will take place from 10am – 4pm. You can purchase a ticket for Saturday for $35.

There is a VIP ticket available for $50 which will include the Tour of Homes (either Friday or Saturday), the Jingle Mingle Cocktail Party (Friday) & the Fa La La La Lunch (Saturday).

You can purchase tickets online from our website or Facebook and also at one of these local retailers: PaperDoodles, Precious Memories, or Chupacabra Craft Beer & Winery in Salado.

For more information, head to our website at www.templechildrensmuseum.org or our Facebook page facebook.com/templechildrensmuseum. You can also send an e-mail to templechildrensmuseum@gmail.com or message us through our Facebook page!

