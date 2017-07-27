Texan and British bands draw crowd to Schoepf’s Backyard

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 41 View / July 27, 2017

By Julia Jones, Correspondent

Music lovers from all around gathered for a night of music and dancing in near-100 degree heat on a weeknight in Belton. As part of the Texas Music Series, Whiskey Myers and supporting act Broken Witt Rebels performed on Thursday evening in Schoepf’s Backyard. Over 2000 people attended the free country-rock show with family and friends. Staci Schoepf, who owns the venue and restaurant with her husband, stated why Whiskey Myers had such a large impact on the local community and her business.

“This is our eighth year and they started with us at the very beginning,” Schoepf said. “They have a huge following and we’re very excited to have them here.”

Schoepf’s recently teamed up with KOKE-FM, a radio station based in Austin, to expand their reach in advertising the summer lineup. Staci hopes to draw a crowd from Austin, Round Rock and the surrounding areas.

While people from all over Texas traveled just to see Whiskey Myers, Broken Witt Rebels traveled all the way from Birmingham, England to perform with them. Singer Danny Core and Bassist Luke Davis agreed that the most obvious attributes of Texas are the weather and the attitude.

“This is our first time in Texas and our first time working in America and it’s hot. It’s very, very hot,” Core said. “It’s very friendly and it’s an incredible place to be. A really warm, welcoming hospitable place.”

Schoepf’s Backyard offers seating in the form of picnic tables, which were later utilized as vantage points to better see the band during their performance on the stage. In front of the stage is a raised concrete platform where attendees went to dance. Bars on either side of the venue sold drinks, and a small establishment in the back sold snacks.

For safety and convenience, Schoepf’s partnered with Estacia’s Limousine Service to transport groups of up to eight people to and from the venue for $240. Ed Cathriner, a partner at Estacia’s Limousine, stated why they began the partnership with Schoepf’s.

“It was a great package to have a limousine with a restaurant and the backyard venue,” Cathriner said. “The good thing about riding in a limousine is that you don’t have to go looking for parking. You get dropped off at the front gate and then your ride will be ready for you at the front gate once the concert is over.”

Whiskey Myers are from Elkhart, Texas, a small town east of Belton. Their third album “Early Morning Shakes” reached number 1 on iTunes charts.

The final four acts in this year’s Music Series are Flatland Cavalry on July 20; Cody Canada and the Departed on July 27; Roger Creager on Aug. 3; and Cory Morrow on Aug. 10.

