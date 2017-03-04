The movers & shakers of Belton

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 25 View / March 4, 2017

By Leah Edwards, Correspondent

The monthly Shakers & Stirrers High Speed Networking Luncheon ,hosted by the Belton Chamber of Commerce, was held Friday, February 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Montgomery Chiropractic in Belton. These networking events are held on the third Friday of every month at various businesses around Bell County with lunch provided by an area business as well.

Several business that were represented at the luncheon included Beautiful Salon, Northwestern Mutual, Extraco Bank, Wine Shop at Home, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, Belton Massage & Wellness, Thirty-One, Edwards Jones, Spherion, Mayborn Center, CentraLand Title Company, Keller Williams, Texell Credit Union, Send Out Cards, Lamar Advertising, Montgomery Chiropractic and First Convenience Bank.

The meeting began with an introduction by Alicia McCarroll, Membership Director of the Belton Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Larry Montgomery then showed an informative video about chiropractic medicine. Several drawings were held as well to give away door prizes. Afterward, attendees began the high speed networking.

“For one hour a month, you meet with neighboring businesses. You know the owner and heart behind the business,” said Alicia McCarroll, Membership Director at Belton Chamber of Commerce.

The concept behind Shakers & Stirrers is a networking version of a speed dating. Attendees rotate from table to table in timed intervals with one table leader always remaining. During each round, attendees introduce themselves and have the opportunity to hand business cards to others at the table. Everyone draws two prompter questions from the jar in the middle of the table. The questions are then answered in two rotations around the table.

After the final networking round, each attendee was given 60 seconds to speak about their business and to pick one word that describes them or they would like as their legacy. Attendees gave answers such as consistent, energy, qualified, bubbly, driven, creative, helpful, encourager, genuine, social, ambitious, reliable, passionate, nurturing, involvement and healer.

“It’s just a great spirit and a lot of energy. Everybody is just really friendly. Always a great networking event,” said Gina Weiner, Belton Chamber Ambassador from CentraLand Title Company.

The Belton Chamber of Commerce hosts three networking events a month that include breakfast, lunch and dinner. The morning coffee meetup includes a speaker on a local service organization or a talk on a local awareness topic. The high speed networking event occurs during the lunch hour while Business After Hours is the dinnertime event hosted by the chamber.

The next Shakers & Stirrers High Speed Networking event will be held on March 16 from 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m. at a new location. For more information or to purchase tickets for this event, visit www.thebeltonchamber.com or call 254-939-3551. If you are interested in hosting this monthly event as a local chamber business, feel free to contact Alicia McCarroll at The Belton Journal.

Related