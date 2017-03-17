The Three H Club: Hogan, Hohhertz, and Holman top The Progress Report for the week of March 17

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 58 View / March 17, 2017

By Tony Adams, Sports Editor

Belton Tigers and Lady Tigers alumnus were making news again this week, as the spring baseball and softball season progresses in colleges and universities around the area.

As we add to the list each week, here is the current list of baseball and softball alums from Belton High School making the Belton Journal Sports Section’s Progress Report for the week of March 17:

Max Hogan, Missouri Southern State. This former Tiger slugger has resurrected his career following a dangerous, helmet-shattering concussion and a vehicle accident while at Arkansas. Hogan is hitting .494 with nine homers, 27 RBI, 29 runs scored, 38 hits and a .918 fielding percentage at third base for the Division II MSSU Lions.

Jared Janczak, Texas Christian. The former Tiger pitched Sunday afternoon against UC-Irvine in Irvine, CA. He went six innings and faced 28 batters. He went six full innings, allowed two runs on two hits, struck out four batters and walked four in TCU’s 16-7 win. Janczak is 4-0 with 2.73 ERA, allowed eight earned runs, struck out 24 and walked nine.

Ryne Niemi, Adams State University (Alamosa, CO). The Grizzlies were swept by Regis University in Denver over the weekend this past weekend. Niemi went 1-of-9, with lone hit being a home run. Niemi is batting .162 in 37 at-bats with one home run and six RBI. He has 18 put outs and has one error in 2017.

Coby Potvin, Temple College. In 19 games this season, Potvin is hitting .403 (29-of-72) for the season with a homer, nine RBI, 21 runs scored, seven doubles and a .443 on-base percentage out of the leadoff position as of Monday. Potvin went 3-of-9 in a doubleheader against Vernon last Wednesday.

Chase Cryer, Temple College. Cryer is hitting .348 (23-of-66) with two homers, 19 RBI and a .408 OBP in 19 games as of Monday. He went 2-of-7 in a doubleheader win over Vernon last Wednesday.

Dustin Tish, Temple College. The former Tiger standout Tish is 0-0 in two games for the Leopards this season. He did not pitch during the Leopards doubleheader sweep of Vernon last Wednesday

Trent Stafford, Temple College. The former Tiger standout pitcher has made four appearances for the Leopards this season. He is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA, has struck out three and walked three in five innings pitched. He did not pitch during the Leopards doubleheader sweep of Vernon last Wednesday.

Jacob Alexander, Temple College. The sophomore first baseman/catcher for the Leopards is hitting .133 on the season (2-of-15) with one RBI. He did not pitch during the Leopards doubleheader sweep of Vernon last Wednesday.

Chase Sortor, McLennan Community College. Sortor, a former first baseman for the Tigers, is in his redshirt freshman season at MCC. He went 1-of-4 with a homer and two runs scored in a 7-2 MCC win Grayson last week. He is hitting .360 (9-of-25) in 11 games, with seven runs scored, two homers and eight RBI.

Tanner Frick, McLennan Community College. The former Super Centex pitcher for the Tigers, Frick is in his freshman season at MCC. He has not seen action as of yet for the Highlanders.

Nathan Vail, Hill College. The former Tigers catcher is in his freshman season at Hill College. He went 0-of-1 on March 8 in a game against Ranger College. He is still seeking his first collegiate hit, as he is hitless with one run scored in eight trips to the plate.

Reece Hohhertz, Schreiner College. Hohhertz went 4-of-5 with two RBI in a 14-8 Schreiner loss to Arlington Baptist on March 7. The former Tiger first baseman is hitting .387 (12-of-31) with five RBI for the Mountaineers this season.

Xavier Haines, Howard Payne University. The former Belton pitcher/outfielder is in a relief role for the Yellowjackets. He did not pitch last week for Howard Payne. This season, Haines is 1-1, with one save and has a 4.91 ERA in five appearances. He has pitched 11 innings, allowed six earned runs on 13 hits, struck out nine and walked two.

Collin Mask, Northeast Texas Community College. The former Tiger catcher transferred from Cisco College to NETCC for the 2017 season. He is hitting .250 (1-of-4) with a walk and an RBI for the Eagles. Mask has also signed up to play summer baseball for the Amarillo Eagles in the Great Southwest Collegiate League.

Bekah Alcozer, University of Texas. The former Lady Tiger went 0-of-2 in a game against UT-San Antonio. Alcozer is batting .233 with three homers and 15 RBI. The 15 RBI come on 10 hits and nine walks.

Kirsten Whiteside, Texas Lutheran University. The former Lady Tiger Softball standout went 0-of-2 during a TLU doubleheader win over Schreiner. Whiteside is 4-of-20 with four runs scored in nine games, walked three times, scored four runs and stole five bases in five tries. She also has nine outfield putouts and an assist.

Alyson Bishoff, Abilene Christian University. The former Lady Tiger first baseman went 0-of-1 in an appearance against Southeast Louisiana. She is currently 1-of-12 this season.

Sidney Holman, Abilene Christian University. Holman pitched in all three games against Southeast Louisiana last weekend. For the weeked, Holman went 2-0 in 11 1/3 innings, allowed two earned runs on seven hits, walked six and struck out 10. On the season, Holman is 8-3 with a 2.29 ERA. She has allowed 28 earned runs on 67 hits, struck out 79 and walked 35 in 85 2/3 innings.

Alex Wilson, Southwest Oklahoma State. The former Lady Tigers pitcher/infielder went 0-of-2 in a game against Southeastern Oklahoma last weekend Weatherford, Okla. Wilson is 3-of-23 this season for the Bulldogs in her senior season.

Kaitlyn Jones, Temple College. The former All-State second baseman/third baseman/outfielder for the Lady Tigers did not see action this weekend at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Columbus, Ga. She is hitting .143 (2-of-14) with two RBI and three runs scored. She has a 1.000 fielding percentage in seven chances.

Baylee Leifester, University of Dallas. The former Lady Tiger third baseman collected two runs and three hits in 16 trips in six games this week. Leifester is hitting .158 (3-of-19) with two RBI in nine games this season.

Shelby Spence, Texas Wesleyan. The former Lady Tiger is on the 2017 roster for the Rams. She did not see action for Texas Wesleyan last weekend.

Kayla Patton, Concordia Texas. The former Lady Tiger utility player did not see action against LeTourneau University in Longview last weekend, as the Tornados were swept. She is hitting .396 (19-of-48) with 15 runs scored. She has 11 RBI, four doubles and three stolen bases in 17 games. She also has 10 put outs and no errors for the Tornados this season

Sydney Andrews, Texas A&M-Kingsville. The Lady Tigers former utility player was 0-of-1 in a game against St. Edwards on March 7. She is hitting .300 (6-of-20) with two RBI for the Javelinas.

Related