Third House Session with Rep. Hugh Shine features update on the re-opening of Miller Springs

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 8 View / March 22, 2018

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

City Manager, Sam Listi, and Parks and Rec Director, Matt Bates, were in attendance for the forum with State Representative Hugh Shine on Monday morning. Discussion took place regarding Belton’s efficient use of federal funds being used in conjunction with local funds to complete projects in town.

“This city is so active in pursuing grants to get projects taken care of, and it takes leadership to make these things happen. Sam (Listi) is doing a great job of helping to facilitate systematic growth,” remarked Shine.

Many projects are in the works or have been accomplished, as a result of federal money distributed through state agencies. Since, 2001, funding from HUD, through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, has gone towards the replacement of 34 homes for low-income, primarily elderly, property owners. Extensions to the Nolan Creek Hike and Bike Trail are in-process thanks to several TxDOT grants. Texas Parks and Wildlife Grant funds, along with city funds, have helped make improvements to several local parks. Upgrades are in the future for Heritage Park, pending approval of an application for $10,000. If approved, these funds will replace grills and tables, and add a boat dock.

Much of Monday morning’s discussion centered around Miller Springs and the steps that are being taken to re-open it.

“Miller Springs closed abruptly in August, and the Miller Springs Alliance should be commended for keeping the park open for 24 years. Twenty-four years is a long time for a small non-profit organization to keep a place open,” stated Matt Bates, Director of Parks and Rec. “Belton and Temple coming together to work towards the re-opening of the park is a natural partnership as the land lies in both towns. The cities already have insurance through the Texas Municipal League, so that won’t be a problem. The daily operation of Miller Springs, once re-opened, will be handled by two full-time Temple Parks and Recreation staff. The Corps of Engineers will handle the physical opening and closing of the park, and we will handle the volunteer coordination.”

The cities of Belton and Temple will provide staff to help clean up trails and the area during a joint work day on Wednesday, March 28. Volunteers will have an opportunity to help out at a future date in April. There is no definitive re-open date for Miller Springs as of now, but both cities are working together to get the park reopened as soon as possible.

There are two upcoming Miller Springs community meetings – Tuesday, March 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mayborn Center in Temple, and Thursday, March 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Harris Community Center in Belton.

“The next forum is a collaborative effort between the two cities and will take place at the Temple Chamber of Commerce on April 2. The Texas Department of Transportation will be in attendance, and we will have the opportunity to talk about ongoing projects,” stated Shine.

Related