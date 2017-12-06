Thriving, new, Monarch Salon now open in Belton

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 20 View / December 6, 2017

By Taylor Powell, Correspondent

The Monarch Salon is located in Belton, Texas at 408 Lake Road. The salon is owned by Emily Cooper and her passion is being a hairstylist. The Monarch opened a mere two weeks ago, but it already receives much clientele. The company has six staff members that are equally as passionate about their craft as the owner. The staff consists of five stylists and one nail tech that each have creative freedom within The Monarch. Cooper has had a passion to be a hairstylist since her middle school years. Although she was ready to pursue her dreams at cosmetology school after completing her high school education, her family pushed her to attend college first.

Cooper then attended a Christian university in Abilene and then attend ed cosmetology school in Austin. She worked at different locations in Austin, but eventually made her way back to Temple due to family and marriage. Her experience in Austin led her to approach the environment of her salon differently from other salon location.

“I wanted my business to give my staff and clients to enjoy themselves. I didn’t want everyone to be in a stuffy environment and uncomfortable. It’s about pampering yourself and that isn’t meant to be uncomfortable I just wanted to have the best of both worlds,” said Cooper.

The staff is full smiling faces and Cooper shows appreciation for the staff and clients.

“We love our clients and want them to feel comfortable,” said Cooper.

Cooper and her staff have created a business that truly cares for the clients that enter into The Monarch. There is a reason that the business has grown so much in a short amount of time. The Monarch will continue to grow and care for the clients that enter into there business. So, if you are curious to be a part of this caring staff with a caring owner, just stop by and check them out. For more information, please visit their Facebook page to see there wonderful work and comments from recent clients.

