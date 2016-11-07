Tiger Golf on a hot streak, sweeping Waco, winning Hutto

by Kierra Pixler / 0 Comments / 3 View / November 7, 2016

The Belton Tigers boys’ golf team was back in action last Wednesday (Oct. 26), as the Tiger THREE and FOUR flights swept the field at the 2016 Waco ISD Fall Invitational, held at Cottonwood Creek Golf Club in Waco.

Tiger THREE cruised to a 32-shot victory with TIGER FOUR finishing second in the 12-team event.

Three Tiger players tied for first place overall, as juniors Jayden Weaver and Wyatt Weir, and freshman Cody Johnson all shot 78. Sophomore Tyler Vincent added an 82 to give Belton the four top individual scores of the tournament.

Other contributing Tiger players were: senior Austin Hughling (95), sophomore Joey Stroup (92), and freshmen Jacob Abernathy (90), Blake Payne (91), and Ryan Orsag (94).

Tiger THREE/FOUR will finish its fall schedule on Nov. 17 at the 2016 Ellison/Shoemaker Fall Invitational.

Tiger ONE, TWO impress again at Hutto

The Hutto Fall Invitational at Star Ranch on Tuesday almost became Tiger boy’s golf’s third tournament sweep of the Fall season.

While the Tiger ONE flight was cruising to an eleven shot victory, the Tiger TWO flight came up four shots short of finishing second in the 24 team event.

Tiger golfers took three of the top five individual scores of the tournament with junior William Paysse’s even par 71, freshman Trent Tepera’s 72, and sophomore Nathaniel Woods’ 73.

The Tigers had eight of their 10 players under 80.

Other participating Tiger golfers were seniors Chris Abernathy (76) and Noah Howard , junior Ty Sanderford (85), sophomores Logan Hoelscher (78), Preston Pratt (78), and Hank Payne (80), and freshmen Peyton Woytek (79) and Ruffin White (79).

