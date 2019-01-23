Tigers, Lady Tigers sweep Belton Invitational Powerlifting Meet

by Tony Adams / 0 Comments / 164 View / January 23, 2019

By Tony Adams, Sports Editor

The Belton Powerlifting program is one of the strongest in Central Texas.

The program hosted the 2019 Belton Invitational Powerlifting Meet at the Belton High School 9th Grade Center on Saturday.

The Tigers won the 11-team boys’ side with a total of 49 points, Ellison and Little River Academy tied for second with 23 points. Midway finished fourth (20), followed by Copperas Cove (17), Cameron Yoe (13), Gatesville (12), Harker Heights (11), Waco Reicher Catholic (7), Georgetown (6), and Temple (2).

Here are the finishers for the Tigers, listed in order of weight class and total weight, with squat weight, bench press weight and dead lift weight in parentheses:

114: Ryan Merrill, third place, 515 (190-120-205)

123: Max Castelli, first place, 950 (370-190-390), Richard Willess, second place, 780 (305-155-320), and Andrew Medina, third place, 645 (275-120-250).

132: Angel Longoria, fourth place, 860 (325-200-335), Nathan Hunt, sixth place, 760 (315-155-290).

148: Christian Castillo, third place, 1,080 (400-240-440), Patrick Frazho, fourth place, 1,035 (390-225-420), Scott Gurnett, Jr., 10th place, 885 (340-220-325), and Gerald Fountain, 12th place, 835 (285-200-350).

165: Devyn Raper, second place, 1,165 (405-275-485), Angelo Sibile, third place, 1,155 (430-280-445), Samuel Garcia, fourth place, 1,145 (410-270-465), and Amir Sarzaeim, 570 (190-150-230).

198: Keaton Kaulfus, second place, 1,190 (435-300-455), Randy Schoolcraft, fifth place, 1,015 (400-260-355), and Jonah Myers, seventh place, 910 (385-200-325).

220: Devin Martinez, first place, 1,335 (500-300-535), Jawaun Howard, second place, 1,250 (440-360-450), Tim Apodaca, fourth place, 1,195 (500-265-450), and Andrew Mace, sixth place, 1,145 (430-265-450).

275: Sidney Sherwood, second place, 1,445 (615-390-440).

The Lady Tigers won the 11-team meet on the girls’ side with a total of 43 points, Temple finished second (28), followed by Little River Academy (26), Georgetown (24), Copperas Cove (23), Gatesville (19), Cameron Yoe (14), Waco Midway (12), Ellison (11), Harker Heights (4), and Waco Reicher Catholic (0).

Here are the finishers for the Lady Tigers, listed in order of weight class and total weight, with squat weight, bench press weight and dead lift weight in parentheses:

97: Gracie Martone, second place, 425 (165-75-185).

105: Courtney Burcham, seventh place, 340 (135-55-150), Lya Gascon, 265 (90-55-120), and Makayla Jones, 305 (95-55-155).

114: Paige Bridenstine, first place, 585 (235-100-250), Diamond Davis, fifth place, 525 (200-95-230), Aislyn Caffrey, 10th place, 375 (155-80-140), and Mia Guerrero, 11th place, 360 (135-70-155).

123: Jaci Cauble, second place, 690 (260-150-280), and Selena Giron, fifth place, 465 (185-85-195).

132: Haley Cudd, fourth place, 570 (220-120-230), and Vanessa Ake, 11th place, 325 (105-75-145).

148: Kyndall Carroll, first place, 655 (255-140-260), Sela Anderson, third place, 625 (235-90-300), Christen Paslay, fourth place, 610 (245-125-240), Morgan Holman, seventh place, 595 (200-135-260), and Sabryn Booth, 13th place, 450 (175-80-195).

165: Izzy Gutierrez, fourth place, 800 (315-170-315), Rylee Pratt, sixth place, 700 (270-165-265), Shalese Rhoder, eighth place, 560 (220-115-225), and Kennedy Pratt, 430 (145-80-205).

181: Karla Frias, 10th place, 181 (175-75-235).

198: Bethany Sherwood, second place, 665 (250-165-250).

220: Betty Hernandez, third place, 635 (250-135-250).

259: Kaylee Hausam, third place, 930 (325-205-400).

259+: Angela Ferrer, third place, 635 (255-120-260).

The Tigers and Lady Tigers Powerlifting squads will be back in action on Saturday, as they travel for the Georgetown Invitational Powerlifting Meet.

Current THSPA Region standings

Here are the current Tigers’ top 15 regional rankings, as of Jan. 21:

114: Ryan Merrill, 14th place, 515 (190-120-205).

123: Max Castelli, first place, 950 (370-190-390), Richard Willess, fourth place, 780 (305-155-320), and Andrew Medina, eighth place, 645 (275-120-250).

132: Max Castelli, third place, 895 (345-190-360), Angel Longoria, tied for fifth place, 860 (325-200-335), and Nathan Hunt, ninth place, 760 (315-155-290).

148: Christian Castillo, fifth place, 1,080 (400-240-440), Patrick Frazho, sixth place, 1,035 (390-225-420), and Scott Gurnett, Jr., tied for 15th place, 885 (340-220-325).

165: Devyn Raper, fifth place, 1,165 (405-275-485), Angelo Sibile, sixth place, 1,155 (430-280-445), and Samuel Garcia, tied for seventh place, 1,145 (410-270-465).

181: No Tigers in top 15.

198: Keaton Kaulfus, eighth place, 1,190 (435-300-455).

220: Devin Martinez, fifth place, 1,335 (500-300-535), Jawaun Howard, 11th place, 1,250 (440-360-450), and Tim Apodaca, 14th place, 1,195 (500-265-430).

242: No Tigers in top 15.

275: Sidney Sherwood, second place, 1,445 (615-390-440), and Bryan Luna, 14th place, 1,160 (445-325-390).

SHW: No Tigers in top 15.

Current THSWPA Region standings

Here are the current Lady Tigers’ top 15 regional rankings, as of Jan. 21:

97: Gracie Martone, second place, 425 (165-75-185).

105: Denise Matamoros, 12th place, 360 (120-65-175), Courtney Burcham, tied for 13th place, 340 (135-55-150), and Jade Crowell, 15th place, 330 (115-70-145).

114: Paige Bridenstine, second place, 585 (235-100-250), and Diamond Davis, seventh place, 525 (200-95-230).

123: Jaci Cauble, third place, 690 (270-165-285), and Paige Bridenstine, 12th place, 560 (225-110-225).

132: Haley Cudd, tied for 10th place, 570 (220-120-230).

148: Kyndall Carroll, tied for seventh place, 655 (255-140-260), and Sela Anderson, 15th place, 625 (235-90-300).

165: Izzy Gutierrez, fourth place, 800 (315-170-315), and Rylee Pratt, 11th place, 700 (270-165-265).

181: No lifters in top 15.

198: Bethany Sherwood, eighth place, 665 (250-165-250).

220: Betty Hernandez, sixth place, 635 (250-135-250).

259: Kaylee Hausam, third place, 985 (420-230-335).

259+: Angela Ferrer, fifth place, 635 (255-120-260).

