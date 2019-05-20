Tigers’ Red-and-White Game Wednesday at Tiger Field

by Tony Adams / 0 Comments / 158 View / May 20, 2019

Tiger Football fans, your wait is over.

The 2019 Belton Tiger Football Red-and-White Game is this Wednesday, May 22, at Tiger Field.

The freshman game will play from 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. and the junior varsity game will follow from 6:00-7:30 p.m.

The Tigers varsity squad graduated 30 members from the 2018 team and but is reloaded for 2019.

Ruben Jimenez, who took over last year after Connor Carothers’ season-ending injury against Killeen Ellison, will return at quarterback. Expect to see plenty of good competition at the position, as Richard McGuire and Josiah Thomas are expected to also get playing time on Wednesday.

Running back Dean Blondmonville moved out of district and Marques Aguilar graduates in a couple of weeks. D’emante Smith, who got valuable playing time at running back late last season, will team up with Mike Davis, Ja’von Moore, and Daylan Thomas in the backfield. Anthony Peters, who is a fullback/tight end, may see some time in the backfield as well.

One of the critical spots on the field to watch will be the wide receiver position. The Tigers graduated several solid receivers in Anthony Brown, Denver Holman, Anthony Fairbanks, Tyler Cook, and Jose Perez. Reid Pulliam returns to the varsity unit. Watch for the emergence of Brandon Hopkins, BJ Thompson, Hunter Leinart, Gunner Garrett, Andrew Pasmore, Luke Bramlett, Jonathan Nieves.

Peters, Casey Brewer, and Nathan Fife are solid-bodied tight ends that will help the offensive line move the defensive fronts in the running game.

The offensive line will return a bevy of players, including Thomas Bowman, Logan Rodefer, Jacob Sinkwich, Elijah Washington, Chase McLaughlin, Chris Brown and Tim Apodaca. Expect to see Randy Schoolcraft and Garrett Schoolcraft to be in the mix for the O-line positions this season.

Defensively, there will be some spots to watch, especially along the defensive line and in the linebacker corps.

Malik Jackson, JJ Bowers, Derrance Daniels, Johnny Jackson, and Martin Rowe got significant playing time last season.

Grant Milligan is the only linebacker from the 2018 returning to the team. So it will be interesting to see what will develop.

The secondary will return several key members, including Jason Stephens and Tanner Holman. Ivan Lemus, Keagan Wolfe and Cooper Babcock expect to see some playing time on Wednesday evening.

Logan Smith is returning to take care of punting and placekicking duties. Smith, on several kicking national watchlists for 2020 graduates, belted a school-tying 51-yard field goal in double-overtime against Temple last season and flipped the field on several occasions in the punting game.

