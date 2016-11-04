Tigers Team Tennis makes Area semis, fall to Duncanville

by Kierra Pixler / 0 Comments / 4 View / November 4, 2016

By Tony Adams

Sports Editor

The Belton Tiger Tennis team competed in the first round of the area tournament late last week at the Waco Regional Tennis Center.

In the first Area round matchup, the Tigers were up against the South Grand Prairie Warriors, a very scrappy team in some tough windy conditions.

As a team, the Tigers came out ready to play hard.

The steady and consistent play helped with the high winds. After doubles play, the Tigers were 6-1. As the match went in to singles play, the Tigers continued their consistent and aggressive play to win the match 13-2.

The team moved to 16-6 on the season.

In the semifinals the Tigers were taking on Duncanville High School. The Tigers came out ready to put up a fight for the match. In doubles play, three matches came down to a third set tiebreaker.

The Tigers came out with the win in all of the tiebreakers, putting the Tigers up 4-3 after doubles. In singles play, the matches were all very close and competitive. After some great matches the score was tied at 7-7.

In the last matches, the Tigers were fighting great but fell short in the last couple of matches to fall 11-7.

“Everyone played great and I could not ask any more of the kids,” Belton head coach James Stinson said. “As a coach, I am very proud of how everyone competed this season.”

The Tigers finish the fall season at 16-7.

