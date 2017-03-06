TMLI Certificate of Achievement awarded to Morgan’s Point Resort mayor pro tem

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 71 View / March 6, 2017

Ric Holmes, Mayor Pro Tem of Morgan’s Point Resort, and 2017 candidate for Mayor, in recognition of his commitment to continuing education, was recently honored with the Texas Municipal League Institute (TMLI) Certificate of Achievement. The award was presented at the TMLI Awards Ceremony at the Texas Municipal League and Texas Association of Mayors, Councilmembers and Commissioners Elected Officials’ Conference on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The recognition is awarded to individuals who completed 54 or more continuing education units during the 2016 calendar year. Only 12 Certificates of Achievement were earned statewide.

The TMLI program is designed to enhance the leadership and problem-solving capabilities of Texas’ elected city officials. Participants are offered educational sessions on legal issues, budgeting, economic development, ethics, governance, leadership, and more.

More than 200 elected officials from all over the state attended the three-day conference. TML is a voluntary association of more than 1,150 Texas cities. The City of Morgan’s Point Resort is a member of the Texas Municipal League.

