By Patrick Lacombe, Correspondent

By Patrick Lacombe, Correspondent

Running in place and then stopping to stretch his legs, repeating the ritual several times, was Temple High student, John Thies. He was one of several hundred participants in the Trails Of Hope 5K run held Saturday, February 25. “This is my fifth Trails Of Hope 5K, but it’s certainly not my last. I run every day and I enjoy it.” Thies said. He added, “It’s not only a way to stay physically fit, It’s for a good cause too.”

Hosted by Hope for the Hungry, the Trails of Hope Races consists of trail and road running events. The Trails of Hope races support the local and global efforts of Hope of the Hungry. Hope For The Hungry also partners with the City of Belton Parks and Recreation and is part of the Centex Race Series and Endurance Race Series.

Runners were able to choose from either the fast and smooth 5K race on the looped road course or run the tight and technical 5K race on the trail course which winds it’s way through the Hope For The Hungry property. The looped road course started at CGI in Belton’s Business Park and looped around to the Highway 190 access road. The course then turned onto Wheat Road, then back to Digby Drive, and finished at CGI. Registrants were given a Tee shirt plus a free Kid K Fun Run and; Inflatables pass.

Jeff Pedigo, Hope For The Hungry’s Director of Public Relations and Director of Trails of Hope 5K runs, estimated over 350 people participated in the race. Pedigo said, “It was a good turnout. The weather was almost perfect for a 5K. We want to thank everyone who participated and the people who partnered with us to make this a success.”

Most runners wore either sweats or shorts. But one group from Killeen decided to make a fashion statement that was a bit unusual for a race. So Sarah Phillips, Tiffany Green along with her mother Kelly Green, all wore Tutus over their running clothes. Tiffany explained the reason behind the outfits, “There’s a group of us ladies that like to get together and run 5K races and we like to dress up different than the others.” She went on to praise the Trails Of Hope staff saying, “This race is very well organized and the staff is very helpful and courteous.”

