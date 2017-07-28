Trash clean up party scheduled for Chalk Ridge Falls Park

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 7 View / July 28, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

“Clean up, clean up, everybody everywhere. Clean up, clean up; everybody do your share.” These lyrics sung by the giant purple dinosaur Barney echoed through the many homes, in the early 1990’s, to remind children to pick up after themselves and to help each other out. Sometimes we need this cleanup reminder, and Kailey Neely is aiming to do exactly that with her Envirobuzz organization.

“After a few visits to some local parks and trails, I noticed the trash strewn about. My passion involves being in nature and learning about the environment. Nature impacts us significantly, and that is what led me to start Envirobuzz on Facebook,” said Neely.

Envirobuzz hosted a clean-up event on July 7, starting at the splash pad near the Harris Community Center, and volunteers collected three full bags of trash along the trail.

“Our next clean-up event is on Saturday, July 29, at Chalk Ridge Falls Park in Belton. We will meet at the trailhead at 10 am, and the clean-up should take 1-2 hours,” said Neely. “Those needing community service hours can earn them by helping cleaning up their environment! The cleanup event is also a great family event – get a hike in and contribute to the clean up of our community.”

Envirobuzz will have gloves and trash bags on hand. However, participants are encouraged to bring their own.

“We encourage pictures to be taken along the way and to make the clean-up as fun as possible. We want to educate everyone on the environment and how plastic/waste affects us,” said Neely.

Bring the family out to help clean up one of Belton’s most treasured trails on Saturday, July 29 at 10 am. Visit the Facebook page “Envirobuzz” for more information.

Related