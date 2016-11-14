Trifecta Craftsmen launches interior remodelling, puppy faces

by Josh R / 0 Comments / 3 View / November 14, 2016

By Kierra Pixler

Managing Editor

If you’ve been to Barking Oaks Pet Spa Resort lately, then I’m sure you’ve seen the unique and detailed mosaic artwork of Trifecta Craftsmen. Belton residents Max Ogas and Bill Bluhm started their business a year and half ago and have no plans to slow down any time soon.

“I’ve been doing tile since 2001. Right now, we are in Gatesville and Flat, but we’ll go within an hour. Tile is my area of expertise, but we do showers, stone, flooring and wood work. We do remodel kitchens and bathrooms as well,” said Max Ogas, one of the owners of Trifecta Craftsmen.

After receiving his Associate’s of Art from Temple College in 2001, his uncle asked him to start working with him setting tile. Once his uncle retired, Ogas purchased tools from his uncle and has been in the business ever since. Ogas feels as if opening this business has been life changing.

“I knew right away that this was for me and I can speak for most of my crew when I say that we went from working jobs to having a career that we are passionate about,” said Ogas.

Currently, Ogas is working on offering apprentice-style employment opportunities as the company grows.

“Our future isn’t too far from where we are now. The design and instillation of custom, residential, tile, stone and wood coverings, bathroom and kitchen remodels,” said Ogas.

Recent client Jennifer Bates is a happy and loyal customer, since Max and his team installed tile and flooring in her home.

“Trifecta installed flooring, walk in shower and back splashes throughout our room,” said Bates. “The new construction process can be daunting, but I never had to worry about he quality of service delivered by Trifecta. Max and the entire team were wonderful to work with. Together, we came up with a great tile design ideas and they worked diligently to bring them to fruition. If I had to sum Trifecta up in three words, they would be… creative, hard working and perfectionistic. They take pride in their work and it shows.”

If you or someone you know is interested in getting more information about Trifecta please call (254) 563-9047 or feel free to look them up on Facebook under Trifecta Craftsmen.

