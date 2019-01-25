TRU Belton builds 15,000th home

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 67 View / January 25, 2019

Special to the Journal

TRU Belton I and II, part of Clayton Home Building Group, celebrated a milestone with the construction of its 15,000th home.

To mark the occasion, TRU Belton team members enjoyed cake before posing for a memorable photo in front of the “Bliss” model, a two bedroom, one bathroom TRU home, at 765 sq. ft. The home was built for Braustin Mobile Homes and purchased by a local family.

“Our continued success comes from each and every team member,” said Jerry McCartney, TRU Belton I plant manager. “Their dedication and teamwork allows us to provide quality-built homes for many families achieving their dream of homeownership.”

TRU Belton I began operating in 2012 with Belton II opening shortly after in 2015. Combined, the facilities employ 479 team members.

“We take great pride in our company’s culture,” said Rick Michalak, plant manager of TRU Belton II. “We are dedicated to team member experience, from working together through challenges, to celebrating milestones such as the one today—overall, it truly makes us a family.”

Clayton Home Building Group is one of the nation’s leading builders of offsite built homes. In 2018, the company shipped over 47,000 homes from its 40 facilities across the country. To learn more about Clayton Built® homes and the company’s innovative, efficient building practices, please visit www.claytonhomes.com.

