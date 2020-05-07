TTA amends calendar, BYBA, BYSA await guidance

by Tony Adams / 0 Comments / 169 View / May 7, 2020

The Texas Teenage Baseball/Softball Association amended their 2020 TTA summer calendar via votes by the TTA State Board of Directors this past weekend.

TTA, the body that governs Belton Youth Baseball Association and Belton Youth Softball Association, extended the end of the TTAS (softball) season to June 26, and TTAB (baseball) extended the end of their season to July 3.

These dates are contingent on state, county and city governments and their directives.

BYBA, BYSA and Temple Youth Baseball Association (TYBA) are slated to collectively host four state tournaments and an undetermined amount of district tournaments, which will all take place in July.

BYSA will host the High School Eligible Softball State Tournament at Chisholm Park July 16 through July 19.

BYBA is set to host 10U Open Base Tournament at Heritage Park.

TYBA will host the 6U T-Ball State Tournament at the Bill Northam Complex and the High School Eligible Baseball Tournament at a site to be determined from July 23 through July 26.

Most likely sites for the tournament are Guthrie Field, Baker Field and Halford Field.

TTAS district tournaments will start July 6, and the state tournaments will start July 20.

TTAB district tournaments will start July 13, and the state tournaments will start July 27.

The 2020 TTA State Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 8 in Temple.

With the restrictions on gatherings, full team practices are not yet authorized.

