The ultimate turtle race is right around the corner

April 25, 2018

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

Kiwanis will host its 11th Annual Turtle Festival on Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents from all around will join together at Yettie Polk Part for the free-admission event which focuses on providing a spotlight for local and nearby non-profit community organizations who are aligned with the Kiwanis Club of Belton.The Kiwanis club sponsors Service Leadership programs in elementary, middle school, high school, and college. The SLP’s are designed to nurture and teach students about leadership and giving back to their community. “We have impacted about a thousand children’s lives from Belton though these programs,” stated Monte Fellingham, President. “We are able to do this because of these wonderful, adorable turtles.”

The Ultimate Turtle Race is one of the event’s main attractions. Come out and watch as 1,000 floating rubber turtles cruise down Nolan Creek. Attendees can adopt a uniquely numbered turtle into the race for five dollars for a chance to win the grand prize of $1,000. Second place will win $500 and third will receive $250. You must be 18 to win the grand prize. Winners of the race will be announced through The Belton Journal. You will also receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A sandwich for each turtle that you adopt. Adoption locations are as follows:

Any Kiwanis Member of the Belton Kiwanis.

Downtown Belton Market Days – February – April.

Any Kiwanis Exhibit on the day of the festival.

Other activities include the Fast and Furious Live Turtle Race where attendees bring their own live turtle to race and win a prize.

A free Lowe’s Kid’s Workshop will be available for kids ages five through 12. The workshops teach children do-it-yourself skills and tool safety, while at the same time helping to instill a sense of accomplishment. Additionally, this fun time allows for quality one-on-one time between adults and children.

This annual event also provides various fun activities such as a bounce house, petting zoo, free mechanical bull rides. Ongoing games, activities, vendor exhibits and food trucks will also be on site.

