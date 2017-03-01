UMHB associate dean introduces his friends

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 55 View / March 1, 2017

By Lindsay Starr Platt, Correspondent

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Associate Dean, Graduate Programs in McLane College of Business and Associate Professor of Accounting, Kirk Fischer, will be heading to Los Angeles for the release of his solo smooth jazz album, Friends.

The album was produced in Los Angeles by Greg Adams, formally of Tower of Power, now with East Bay Soul. Never giving up his lifelong dream, the 64-year old Fischer now has tracks on the top of the charts from his CD.

Fischer also can be seen playing keyboard for local band Touch of Class, a regular gig at The Gin of Nolan Creek outdoor live music performances on the banks of Nolan Creek. Fischer also plays every Sunday at Grace Presbyterian Church in Belton, along with his wife and fellow band members in the praise team.

“I wanted to be a rock star,” said Fischer. “I graduated in 1970 from high school, and went out on the road and toured professionally. I didn’t become a rock star. Music is what I loved and what I wanted to do. I took a job at a piano store and met the girl of my dreams, Carol, 39 years ago. Then I quit playing out on gigs for 18 years. I became a CPA and then a software designer when PC’s hit the scene in 1981 and 1982.”

Fischer never quit playing, he just quit playing for money. Fischer still played music for fun and put playing professionally on hold as he pursued education, family, business and watching the children grow up.

In the late 90s, Fischer started playing again and built a recording studio in his home in Temple.

“Friends was released this month, hit the market and is charting nationally and internationally,” said Terry Lynn Schrimsher, Touch of Class” band member. “We will be heading to Los Angeles next week for Kirk’s CD release party where he will be performing with Greg Adams and East Bay Soul. We are very proud of Kirk’s Friends release!”

Fischer’s music can be heard currently on 70 stations and has been playing for four weeks. Friends is on four of the five charts and is Number Two in the United Kingdom.

“I hope to crack the Billboard charts,” said Fischer. “It has been a good ride.”

Fischer’s band members with “Touch of Class” are more than excited for him and his success. The band members are also enjoying the doors that are opening for them as well.

“There have been several special performance invites with this release along with Touch Of Class gigs to include the Oasis in Austin. We also did a remake of Sony and Cher’s Baby Don’t Go, recorded at the same time in LA with Greg Adams and East Bay Soul. It should be released sometime this year after deciding which way we want to promote and market it,” said Schrimsher. “Any member’s success is also a success for us. We are a band family and our band loves playing together.”

