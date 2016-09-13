UMHB holds first paint night to kick off semester

by G Edds / 0 Comments / 15 View / September 13, 2016

By Katherine Gibbs

Correspondent

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor held the first purple and gold paint night on Sept. 2 out on rec field 1201. The event was hosted by the Campus activities board and every UMHB student was invited. They advertised for the event on social media all week. There were different games available to play such as kiddie pool kickball and dodgeball but with a wet sponge.

“This is an event that they came up with to be another kick off to the school year but also for the first big football game in the stadium for the season,” assistant director of campus activities Jeff Sutton said.

The campus activity board is a group of student volunteers that plan and implement events for students that are free all throughout the school year. There were two types of paint being used, a washable liquid kind and a powder paint that is used in color runs.

Different organizations in the past have done something similar such as a color run but this is the first time that they have combined it with some campus rec games.

“We came up with this idea one day in the office just as something that we thought would be fun so it was more of a group thing but I guess I’m the person who was put in charge of it,” sophomore Isaac Felan said.

Before the event started, the people who helped set it up had a mini paint war. A lot of students showed up to participate in the activities and fun.

“This is our second event that we have had on campus. We are just trying to let them know that we are out here to have fun and that we are out here to give them a good time,” said Felan.

