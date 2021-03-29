UMHB Hosts it’s 82nd annual Easter Pageant

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 576 View / March 29, 2021

BELTON, Texas– On Wednesday, March 31, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will host its 82nd annual Easter Pageant. There will be performances at 12:30 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. in front of Luther Memorial on the UMHB campus. All three performances will be free and open to the public.

The pageant will be available live online on the UMHB Facebook page and at umhb.edu/live.

The Easter Pageant chronicles moments from the Gospel story, including Christ’s triumphal entrance into Jerusalem, the Last Supper, and Christ’s trial by Pontius Pilate, crucifixion, death, and resurrection. This event has become a tradition for many Central Texas families and is expected to attract thousands of visitors.

Seating will be arranged to allow for social distancing and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The production is student-led and features a cast of hundreds of students and children and grandchildren of university students, faculty, and staff. Each year, UMHB President Randy O’Rear selects a student to direct the pageant and two students to play the key roles of Jesus and Mary. Selection of the two roles is based on their strong Christian faith and character.

Miriam Osterlund and Sarah Weinmann have served as this year’s pageant’s co-directors. Osterlund is a senior Christian studies major from Midland, and Weinmann is a senior management major from Edna. Steve Villalobos is portraying Jesus this year. He is a senior psychology-pre-health professions major from Katy. Erin Franklin, a senior social work major from La Marque, is taking on the role of Mary.

Pageant organizers said the 5:30 p.m. show is usually the most popular, so visitors are encouraged to attend earlier performances if possible. Audiences are also encouraged to bring sunscreen, as umbrellas are prohibited.

The tradition of the annual Easter Pageant at UMHB began in 1940 when it was held during the afternoon on Easter Sunday. At that time, Mary Hardin-Baylor was an all-female campus, so all of the roles were played entirely by women. Over time, the production expanded to include male students and additional performances.

