UMHB hosts Mount Union in NCAA D-III Semifinals

December 15, 2016

By Tony Adams

Sports Editor

Two of the most powerful teams in NCAA Division III will go to battle at Crusader Stadium on Saturday, as the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders host the Mount Union Purple Raiders in the National Championship Semifinal game.

The winner of the game will take on the winner of John Carroll College and University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. That game will be played at Noon Central time.

The UMHB radio broadcast will start at 3 p.m. on B106 (KOOC-FM 106.3), MyB106.com and on the Radio Pup Application. Live statistics will be available on CruAthletics.com. UMHB Sports Information Director Jon Wallin has the play-by-play call and longtime coach and coordinator George Haffner will handle color analysis. Check in with CruAthletics.com for more information on the ESPN3 Television broadcast later this week.

The Crusaders are D3football.com’s No.1-ranked team in their Top 25 Football Poll and American Football Coaches Association Top 25 Poll’s No. 2-ranked team. UMHB is 13-0 and is the American Southwest Conference Champion. They are 3-0 in the playoffs, having defeated University of the Redlands (CA) 50-28, Linfield (Wash.) 27-10 and Wheaton (Ill.) 38-16, all at Crusader Stadium.

UMHB has outscored opponents 678-190 this season, averaging 52.2-14.6 per game. The Crusaders average 498.7 yards per contest, while allotting 298.1 per game.

Blake Jackson (204-of-308, 2,952 yards, 34 TDs, 7 interceptions, 125-708, 9 rush TDs) gets the call at quarterback. Markeith Miller (184-1,444, 20 TDs) will start at running back. The wide receivers that will be called upon this week are TJ Josey (48-1,004, 20.9 yards per reception, 8 TDs), Bryce Wilkerson (43-612, 9 TDs), DeNerian Thomas (42-362, 4 TDs) and Wykyehe Walker (32-436, 6 TDs). Carson Embry (17-245, 3 TDs) will start at tight end along a line of DeJuan Ramirez, Corbin Campitelli, Colton Hall, Broderick Jenkins and Connolly Fuller.

Teidrick Smith (52 tackles, 22 for loss, 14 sacks) and Ajay Fanene (21 tackles, 10 for loss, 5.5 sacks) start at the defensive end positions. Brazos Fuller (57 tackles 12 for loss, 4.5 sacks) and Haston Adams (50 tackles, 17.5 for loss, 5.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries) get the starts at defensive tackle. The linebacker trio of Baylor Mullins (85 tackles, six interceptions), Keith Reineke (team-leading 99 tackles, 9.5 for loss, two sacks, two interceptions) and Matt Cody (60 tackles, eight for loss, two interceptions) will start. The secondary grouping of Jaedon Johnson (48 tackles, three interceptions), D’Andre Jackson (31 tackles, two interceptions), Raylon Hickey (49 tackles, three interceptions) and Reggie Wilson (70 tackles, three interceptions) get the start for the Crusaders.

The defense has 132 tackles for losses totaling 562 yards, to go with 42 sacks (254 yards lost), 29 interceptions (539 return yards) and 13 fumble recoveries (77 return yards). They have allotted 195 yards on the ground in three playoff games, which includes a stingy 22-yard performance against Wheaton last week.

Mount Union is the No. 7-ranked team in D3football.com’s Top 25 Football Poll and is ranked No. 8 in the AFCA Top 25 Poll. They are 12-1 this season, finished as runner-up in the Ohio Athletic Conference. They are 3-0 in the playoffs, defeating on the road Hobart (Geneva, NY) 38-21, John Hopkins (Baltimore, MD) 28-21 and Alfred (Alfred, NY) 70-45.

Offensively, the Purple Raiders have outscored their opposition 628-184, an average of 48.3-14.2 per game. Mount Union averages 507.7 yards per contest, while allotting 300.2 per game.

Freshman Dom Davis (139-of-212, 21 TDs, 6 interceptions, 79-348, 5 rushing TDs) won the quarterback battle this season and will get the start against the Crusaders on Saturday. BJ Mitchell (223-1,475 20 TDs) will start at running back. Wide receivers Brandon Friss, Jared Ruth, Tim Kennedy and tight end Zach Herrington will get the starts for the Purple Raiders along the passing patterns. The offensive line of Matt Fitchet, Cole Parrish, Mitch Doraty, Frazier Daniel and Brooks Jenkins will start in the middle for Mount Union.

Elijah Berry, Adam Mihochi and Mike Vidal will start on the defensive line. Charlie Dear and Danny Robinson (three interceptions, 216 return yards) will get the starts at the middle linebacker and weakside linebacker positions and Dashon Redman and Zach Deerr get the calls at the Leo and Spur positions. The Leo (weakside edge) and Spur (linebacker/safety hybrid) positions generally are skilled in both pass protection and against the run. Austin White (five interceptions) and Brian Groves get the start at the corner positions and Darrell Sullins and Kollyn Crenshaw will start at the cornerback spots.

Both teams have talented kickers, with UMHB’s John Mowery (84-84 PAT, 8-14 FG, long of 42) and Mount Union’s Alex Louthan (81-82 PAT, 10-15 FG, long of 44).

The return games are solid for both schools. Wilkerson (367 punt return yards, 304 kickoff return yards) is the leading returner for UMHB. Tim Kennedy has 217 punt return yards and Jawanza Evans-Morris has 198 kickoff return yards lead the Purple Raiders.

This is the third time the two schools have met in the NCAA Division III National Championship Semifinal round, with UMHB winning in 2004 (38-35, after trailing 35-21) and Mount Union in 2012 (48-35, after trailing 28-14 going into the fourth quarter)

It is the first trip to Texas in school history for Mount Union.

