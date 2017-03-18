UMHB Performing Arts Center to be completed by October

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 5 View / March 18, 2017

By Lindsay Starr Platt, Correspondent

If you have driven through the intersection at Main St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Belton, you may have noticed the ongoing construction. Located at the southwest corner of the intersection is the future home of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Performing Art Center.

The ground was broken for this project on February 5, 2016, and is estimated to be finished by mid-2017. The 40,725-square-foot performing arts center will be used for classroom instruction and as a venue for local theater and music productions for the campus and the public.

“Construction is progressing well. The facility is expected to be substantially complete by end of July and ready for use in the fall semester. The facility will host recitals, concerts, and performances that will impact not only the campus but also the local community,” said James Stafford, Director of Marketing and Public Relations, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. “The 546-seat theater will feature a proscenium stage, fly space, and orchestra pit.”

Westlake Reed Leskosky and Randall Scott Architects is the architectural firm that designed the building with an estimated cost of $20 million. Total square footage of the center is going to be 40,725 square feet.

No official events have been scheduled at this time for the performing arts center. The community will be invited to and open house and ribbon cutting event in the fall.

“We don’t have an official date for the dedication ceremony at this time, but it will be in October. At that event, which will be open to the public, there will be a ribbon cutting and tours of the facility,” said Stafford.

