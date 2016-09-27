UMHB rolls over Texas Lutheran 56-21

by G Edds / 0 Comments / 2 View / September 27, 2016

Special to the Journal

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football grabbed an early lead, weathered a Texas Lutheran rally and then pulled away late for a 56-21 victory over the Bulldogs Saturday night in Seguin. The Cru improves to 2-0 on the season with its 17th consecutive victory over TLU. The loss drops the Bulldogs to 0-2 on the year.

The Cru forced a fumble on TLU’s first possession and recovered at the four-yard line. Bryce Wilkerson scored on a five-yard pass from Blake Jackson two plays later to give UMHB a 7-0 lead. Duane Thompson capped an 80-yard Cru drive with a four-yard run on the next possession to make it 14-0 and Derrick Scrivens added a 19-yard scoring run on the next UMHB drive to give the Cru a 21-0 lead just 7:17 into the contest. TLU responded with a pair of touchdown passes from Zach Galindo to Jekovan Holmes to close to within 21-14, but Jackson hit T.J. Josey with a 14-yard scoring strike with just 1:07 left in the first half to make it 28-14 Cru at halftime.

Thompson’s one-yard run with 4:16 left in the third quarter gave UMHB a 35-14 lead, but Galindo and Holmes hooked up again, this time from nine yards out to cut the lead to 35-21. The Cru would dominate the fourth quarter to put the game away on Jackson’s 35-yard TD strike to Josey, Thompson’s seven-yard run and a 41-yard scoring scamper from Markeith Miller.

UMHB rolled up 571 yards of total offense and turned the ball over just once. The Cru defense held TLU to 219 yards of offense and forced four turnovers.

Jackson threw for career highs with 255 yards and three touchdowns and he added 119 yards rushing on 12 carries. Josey caught nine passes for 129 yards and two scores and Thompson ran for three touchdowns. Teidrick Smith had three sacks for UMHB and Baylor Mullins and Caleb Armstrong had team-highs with seven tackles apiece.

Holmes caught seven passes for 88 yards and three scores and Galindo finished 13-24 for 125 yards and three TD’s Marquis Barrolle added 82 rushing yards on 21 carries. Darian Candler had a team-best 11 tackles for the Bulldog defense.

UMHB will now return home to host 3rd-ranked Linfield College in a 6:00 PM kickoff next Saturday at Crusader Stadium. The Wildcats are 1-0 on the season after opening with a 48-14 win over Chapman University. Linfield is 4-0 all-time against UMHB with each of the previous meetings coming in the playoffs.

