Unity in the CommUNITY — Temple/Belton taking on Breast Cancer

Special to the Journal

FC Belton is partnering with TrueCore Fitness, OG Fitness, and Good Life Bakery and Cafe on Oct. 21, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. to raise money for Barbells for Boobs. This charity is raising awareness as well as funds to help those in need.

Everyone is welcome to join in on the free classes, raffle prizes will be given throughout the event (think Woodhouse Day Spa, free Pilates, personal training, Good Life gift cards), visit the Kona Ice Truck, relax with a snack at Good Life Bakery and Cafe, take a free High Fitness class at 9:30, walk over to OG for a free Zumba class, grab some RosieJo granola, listen to Nicole Kepler speak about her story with breast cancer, watch or participate in 5 heats of Grace, and contribute toward our goal of raising $5,000 by grabbing a tank, tee, or hoodie. Every 10 dollars donated gains an entry to the raffle.

We encourage you to wear pink on Saturday. There will be a table set up by the red tent for:

Washable tattoos $.50/each.

Pink ribbon pins for a small donation.

Raffle tickets for multiple gift cards.

Feel free to donate or join thier fundraising team at: https://fundraise.barbellsforboobs.org/team/127636

