VFW Post 4008 hosts Family Freedom Festival

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 10 View / March 29, 2019

By Victoria Ybarra, Correspondent

The Family Freedom Festival, hosted by VFW and Auxiliary chapter 4008 on Saturday, March 16, went off without a hitch.

Attending the Freedom festive was an organization from Waco. Helmets of Love is an advocate for the wearing of helmets for children. After the death of a child in an ATV accident in 2012, they have given hundreds of bicycle and ATV to Area children, thanks to donations and assistance by stores, and many wonderful people. The organization was developed to bring awareness to the importance of helmet safety and to ensure that all children are equipped with helmets. Helmets Of Love operates strictly from donations and fundraising efforts made by volunteer hands. With generous donations, they’ll be allowed to continue to provide education and helmets to children through the Helmets Of Love program.

At the event, there was a raffle with items donated by the community. The raffle was hosted by the VFW Auxiliary- post 4008. The proceeds of which go to providing American Flags for “Flags Across Belton.” Mountable flags will be presented to area businesses and homeowners to show patriotism and appreciation to our veterans. Jojo Kilbor explained that the flags would hopefully be placed along Main Street, north to south and from 6th Street to Main.

The purpose of the VFW and Auxiliary is to help speed along the rehabilitation of the nation’s disabled and needy veterans and to assist veterans’ widows and orphans, also the dependents of needy or disabled veterans, and to promote earning by means of education in patriotism. The nationwide program serves disabled veterans of all wars, in matters of government compensation and pension claims, hospitalization, civil-service employment preference. The VFW helps to ensure that veterans are respected for their services, and are recognized for the sacrifices they and their loved ones have made on behalf of this country.

“It is a place to get all veterans together, a place for them to hang out,” said Gary Leofksy, the VFW Post 4008 Commander. “We also do community services and different things within the VFW, for veterans, their families and for the communities. It is a team effort, it takes the communities – just everybody.”

The event was enjoyable for all ages. The VFW and Auxiliary plan to make The freedom Festival a yearly event and to further the advocation and education of the Veterans of Foreign War. The turn out from the community was great and they hope for the same levels of enthusiasm for years to come.

Related