Vietnam War POW speaks at local church

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 7 View / June 26, 2017

By Julia Jones, Correspondent

Following his wife’s rendition of “His Eye Is on the Sparrow,” Jerry Curtis walked to the podium in tears to tell the audience at his church about his time as a prisoner of war.

Retired Air Force Col. Thomas “Jerry” Curtis, the 2nd longest retained POW in the Vietnam War, spoke and signed copies of his biography “Under the Cover of Light” at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church on Sunday. His speech included details of his time in POW camps, his rescue, and how faith and community gave him hope. At the beginning of his speech, Curtis shares the reason he decided to finally open up about his imprisonment.

“When I first came home, we still had people who were in prison and we had agreed before we left that we would not talk about the bad stuff as long as any of our compatriots were still there,” Curtis said. “At first I was a little hesitant to talk, but then I found out that people truly did want to know what the experience was like.”

He spent seven and a half years as a POW after his helicopter was shot down in North Vietnam. In those years, he spoke about times of intense misery but also of the support of friends and how much he values the laughter that they shared.

“Humor became a way that I could escape. So I looked for anything I could to laugh about,” Curtis said.

He shared stories of games that they would play when together, such as “foreign objects” in which they would compare their meals to see who had the most foreign object in their food. Along with prayer and scripture, experiences like these are what Curtis cites as giving him hope for the future. The importance of his speech, according to Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church Pastor Jared Burt, was to allow Curtis’ story to inspire others who are dealing with tragedy.

“He went through a time of great suffering and my hope is that anybody else going through suffering or through a difficult time can learn from his story and take hope and take heart that it’s temporary,” Burt said.

At times when they weren’t allowed to speak, Curtis and his friends communicated through tapping in a code that they found on the walls of the cells. It was a grid made up of the alphabet, and the number and frequency of the taps corresponded to different letters. This, according to Curtis, was a life-saver.

“That’s the way we communicated primarily. Any way you could make noise, you could use that tap code,” Curtis said. “Granted, the things that we said weren’t all that important, but at least in solitary, you weren’t in solitary. You could communicate with somebody, and that was a life-saver to me.”

Related