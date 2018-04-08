Wall Street auditorium construction to be completed by fall

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 17 View / April 8, 2018

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

Upgrades for the Wall Street auditorium are still underway, but are making great progress. The reconstruction is part of the District’s $149.7 million May 2017 Bond Program. Mazanex Construction was awarded the contract after the bidding process in December of 2017.

Work began in January and is anticipated to be complete by this fall. The estimated construction costs are $2.1 million which includes contingency funds to address unanticipated work. When upgrading older, existing facilities, construction companies can run into some additional work or needs as they get into the project. Keeping up with those new needs while balancing budgets is a priority for administrators.

The project will benefit the District and the community since the upgraded facility will be available for community events.

Major features of the project include: renovated electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems, updated interior finishes and seats, ADA accessible upgrades both outside and inside the facility and enhanced BEEF Alumni Paver Courtyard – currently at Belton High School.

Upgrades to the auditorium will support its use for nearby campuses, elementary and middle school choir performances and other fine arts programs.

Jarrod Sterzinger is with O’Connell Robertson Architects and explained that O’Connell Robertson is excited to provide the design for this special project.

“The Wall Street Auditorium renovation project revitalizes an iconic facility for the Belton ISD community which has served as a performance and fine arts venue for more than 50 years,” Sterzinger said. “Embarking on the project, our design team worked with Belton ISD Administration to focus the renovations on supporting student performances, staff professional development opportunities, and other District or community functions.

Construction started in January with enhancements inside and outside the Auditorium. The renovations also considered long-term maintenance. Construction is estimated to be completed in the fall of 2018.”

