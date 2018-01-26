West Belton-TB Harris School Assc. hosts Harlem Nights

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 6 View / January 26, 2018

Special to the Journal

The West Belton-TB Harris School Association will sponsor a Harlem Nights Extravaganza on Jan. 27. The event will include a private tour of “Dance Theatre of Harlem: 40 Years of Firsts” at the Bell County Museum. The exhibit consists of dazzling costumes, accessories, set pieces, photographs, tour posters and video excerpts. The viewing will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The venue will change to the Harris Community Center for a “Harlem Nights Soiree,” under the direction of Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr. The night will include songs, dance and poetry. Reflections will be delivered from Randal marks, Artistic Director of the Texas Metropolitan Ballet in Killeen.

Mr. Marks has danced with Lorraine Graves, who was a principal dancer with the Dance Theatre of Harlem. Dress can be either “Harlem Renaissance” or cocktail attire. Prizes will be awared to the best “Harlem” attire.

To hear more about this exciting event, contact A.J. Reagan at 254-458-4438. Tickets are $25. Proceeds of ticket sales will go toward the West Belton-TB Harris School Scholarship Fund.

