Wildflower Country Club hosts 2nd annual Body of Christ golf tournament

November 2, 2018

By Kierra Pixler

Managing Editor

The Body of Christ Community Clinic held it’s 2nd annual golf tournament at Wildflower County Club on October 19 at 9:30 a.m. Hosted by Wildflower Country Club, the tournament began at 9:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. All groups of players teed off simultaneously from different holes and a shotgun is shot in the air to signal the start of the tournament. Directors of the charity event started reaching out to sponsors nearly three months ahead of time. David Spradley, Director of the tournament, said that the last three weeks of planning is when it was hectic. Despite the inclement weather, sixty eight players showed up in support of the cause.

“Our mission statement at The Vista Community Church is to Love God and Love People,” Spradley said. “We feel The Body of Christ Community Clinic exemplifies both of those statements with their compassion for the people in our great community and their unyielding love for Jesus Christ.”

The tournament was followed by lunch and an awards ceremony. They rewarded first place and did a random draw for the next two places so that everyone still has a chance to walk away with a prize, regardless of skill level. This years winners were: Jack Ralston, Jackie Ralston, Duke Fleming and McKenzie Fleming.

“It was awesome to see so many golfers come out to support the clinic on such a rainy day,” Donna Dunn, Executive Director for Body of Christ Community Clinic said. “I would like to thank David Spradley, Jeff Hinds, and their great team for organizing this fundraising tournament. Events such as this enables us to continue to provide medical and dental services to our neighbors.”

Spradley said that while there is no official number yet, he estimated the donation to be over $20,000.

“This was our second year to host the Body of Christ Community Clinic Golf Classic and I am hoping for it to continue to grow for the years to come.”

Platinum sponsors of the event include RK Bass Electric, James Construction/Primoris Services Corporation, Mac Haik Auto Group Temple, Premier Physician Agency, RT Schneider Construction, Smile at the World Orthodontics.

