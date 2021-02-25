Winter storm exposes lack of power reliability

by William McKeever / 0 Comments / 140 View / February 25, 2021

By David Tuma, publisher of The Belton Journal

Tuesday seemed warm with a high of 23 degrees. Millions in Texas suffered through the night with no power. Parts of Belton had power, while many did not. To say Texas was ill-prepared for these record low temperatures is a vast understatement. The power grids failed.

Sunday saw temperatures dive down to six degrees with heavy snowfall. Many were without power, as the temperature dipped to a low of three degrees Monday night.

City of Belton work crews have been working around the clock trying keep the bridges and roads open. The City of Belton is responsible for the bridges on Martin Luther King, Penelope and the old bridge across Nolan Creek near the Jail. Many businesses have been closed Friday, Monday and Tuesday, as the world seems to have stopped.

“We were monitoring the bridges that we are responsible for. We opened Friday at 10 a.m. Waste management pulled garbage service Thursday and Friday,” City of Belton Public Information Officer Paul Romer said.

The wind did blow Thursday night, which helped dry out the roads. The big temperature drops came Sunday and Monday. Tuesday, the roads were passable with areas of snow.

“Our public works staff has put in some hours sanding the bridges. This was done by shovel. We don’t have to do this very often. TxDOT is responsible for the bridges on Loop 121, Highway 93 and 2nd Avenue. Local and state crews have been sanding the bridges. Highway 439 and Main Street are state highways maintained by the state, as is Holland Road.

The length of this cold weather streak has been an issue and is far from over.

“Our guys got out and did a lot of prep work. They worked late getting the bridges ready for this. They worked over the weekend. As of right now, there were very few tree limbs that knocked down power lines. We heated up the sand with our asphalt truck before shoveling it out on the road. Some of these guys got up real early in the morning to be here,” Assistant Public Works Director Jeremy Allamon said.

Belton policemen monitored the bridges at night. The asphalt truck has a hot box used to heat asphalt. The City of Belton improvised. The biggest threat to public safety has been prolonged power loss.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) stated that the failure of generators led to major loss of power across the state. Many communities were not prepared with warming stations assuming that power would remain on with record lows predicted for consecutive days.

With these kinds of record lows, the exact death toll is not known at press time.

The ERCOT entered emergency conditions and initiated rotating outages at 1:25 a.m. on Monday.

About 10,500 megawatts of customer load was shed at the highest point. This is enough power to serve approximately two million homes.

Extreme weather conditions caused many generating units – across fuel types – to trip offline and become unavailable.

There is now over 30,000 megawatts of generation forced off the system.

“Every grid operator and every electric company is fighting to restore power right now,” ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said.

Rotating outages will likely last throughout the morning and could be initiated until this weather emergency ends.

Power outages were anything but rolling in many areas of Texas.

