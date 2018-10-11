World 5K Fun Run set for Saturday, benefits clean water worldwide

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 7 View / October 11, 2018

Special to the Journal

The 5th Annual Living Waters for the World 5K Fun Run will be held on Saturday, Oct. 13, with a start time of 8:30 a.m. The race will start and end at Confederate Park in downtown Belton and follow the beautiful Nolan Creek Trail. This is a family-friendly event for all ages and abilities, from runners and walkers to strollers and pet walkers (on a leash please). The race will be followed by a free picnic, awards and raffle prizes at the park.

The race is hosted by Grace Presbyterian Church of Temple, which has partnered with Living Waters for the World, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping provide water purification systems and health education programs in needy communities around the world. All proceeds from the race will be used to support this mission of providing lifesaving clean water, which can prevent illnesses that cause a significant amount of disease, lost time from work and school, and even death.

Most systems are placed in churches, schools or community centers, and the water provided is available to everyone in the community. Local community leaders are recruited to help install the system and then are trained in maintenance and in education of the community about the health benefits of using clean water to prevent disease. An important part of the Living Waters philosophy is to empower the local people to develop a business plan to ensure the delivery of clean water is sustainable for the long term, and that the education in the use of clean water is ongoing. Proceeds from past races have been used to install systems in three different communities in rural Nicaragua, and this year’s race will support a system in either Haiti or Cuba in 2019.

Registration is now open online at www.runsignup.com/livingwaters5K. Race day registration is also available, starting at 7:30 a.m. at Confederate Park.

