by G Edds / 0 Comments / 2 View / September 20, 2016

Ysabel (Garcia) Ramirez, 92, of Belton passed away at her home in Belton on September 11.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 15 at 1010 a.m. at Christ The King Catholic Church in Belton with Father Kim officiating. Burial will follow in North Belton Cemetery in Belton.

Ysabel was born on November 1, 1923 in Yoakum, Texas to Agustin and Alejandra (Maciel) Garcia. She married Esteban Ramirez, Sr. on December 20, 1939 in Fort Stockton, Texas. They were married for 67 years before he passed away in 2007. Mrs. Ramirez worked as a seamstress at American Desk and J.M. Woods in Temple before retirement. She was a member of Christ The King Catholic Church in Belton for many years.

Mrs. Ramirez was preceded in death by her parents, husband Esteban, and a son Erasmo Ramirez.

Survivors include sons Esteban Ramirez, Jr., Henry Ramirez, and Ernest Ramirez, daughters Ella Jimenez, Elma Martinez, Enedina Salinas, Elida Trevino, and Veronica Yost, a brother Macedonio Caballero, sister Consuelo Rendon, 20 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 6-7 p.m. at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton followed by the recital of a rosary at 7 p.m. by Deacon Armondo.

Related