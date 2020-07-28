Vote for Best in Bell County for a chance to win $50 cash!

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 87 View / July 28, 2020

It’s that time of year again to nominate Belton area businesses for Reader’s Choice 2020!

The Belton Journal is conducting a straw ballot of our readers as to who or what you consider to be the best of 2020. One winner per category of this straw ballot will be announced in an upcoming special edition.

Three readers’ entries will be randomly chosen to win $50 in cash!

Rules:

Businesses nominated must be in the Belton area. Ballots may be deposited in a ballot box at The Belton Journal or mailed in to 210 N. Penelope St., Belton, Texas 76513. Call 254-939-5754 for more information. Entry ballots must be legible and must be received by noon on Tues., Aug. 31. At least 50% of the ballot must be completed to be eligible for cash prize drawings.

The following is a downloadable Adobe Form. You can use the fields to type your answers, or you can print the form and clearly print your answers.

Reader’s Choice 2020 form field

Reminder: You must mail in or deliver the form to 210 N. Penelope St., Belton, Texas 76513. Email submissions will not be accepted.

Entries include Best in County: schools, churches, shopping, dining, services, people, and so much more!

Related