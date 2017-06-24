2017 Fiscal Year Strategic Plan reviewed, 2018 Fiscal Year Budget Plan presented to City Council

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 10 View / June 24, 2017

By Haley Watson, Correspondent

On Tuesday council members and Belton citizens gathered for the regular City Council Meeting at Harris Community Center at 5:30 PM. This week’s meeting agenda covered appointments to boards and commissions, the nomination of the City’s candidate for the election to the Board of Directors of Public Works, a review of the 2017 Fiscal Year Strategic Plan and a presentation of the 2018 Fiscal Year Budget Plan.

During the public comments portion of the meeting, City Manager, Sam Listi presented Assistant City Manager and Belton Police Chief, Gene Ellis, with his diploma earned from the Certified Public Management Program. Ellis graduated from the program Monday, June 12 and was recognized by Listi in front of the City Council on June 13 for his achievements in this two-year, nationally accredited program designed for managers in federal, state and local government.

Following the recognition of Ellis, Mayor Marion Grayson announced appointments for boards and commissions. For the Planning and Zoning Commission, Jason Morgan and Dave Covington are reappointed, while David Jarrett will take the place of Frank Minosky and David Fuller with take the place of Mat Naegle. For the Zoning Board of Adjustments, Naegle will take the place of Jarrett, Michael Stock to take the place of David Fuller and Michael Pressley to take the place of Michael Stock. For the Parks Board, Diane Ring and Jason Wolfe reappointed, while Ted Smith will take the place of T.R. McLaughlin. For the Library Board, Lynora Arguello will take the place of Luis Saveedra. For the Central Texas Water Supply Corporation’s Board of Directors, staff has recommended Jeremy Allamon to take the place of retired Byron Sinclair.

Listi reviewed the current Priority 1 Goals in the 2017 Fiscal Year Strategic Plan and identified other priority needs. In this presentation, Listi covered the multi-year plan for 2017-2021 and discussed where Belton currently stands on the plan.

The final topic on the agenda for the June 13 meeting was the 2018 Fiscal Year Budget. Director of Finance Brandon Bozon updated the City Council members and citizens who attended the meeting on the Budget process and sought input and direction in preparation of the 2018 Fiscal Year Budget. Bozon explained where the budget currently stands and where it will be in the foreseeable future. Bozon will be running some numbers and returning to the City Council with more information in meetings to come.

