2018 Belton ISD Athletics Summer Camps

Belton Tiger Football Camp 2018
Incoming K-6th Grade Camp
June 4 – 6
8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Incoming K- 3rd Graders
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Incoming 4th-6th Graders
Incoming 9th Grade Camp
June 5 – 7
5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Incoming 9th Graders
Incoming 7th-8th Grade Camp
July 30 – Aug 1
8:30am – 11:00am Incoming 7th and 8th Graders
For more information, go to BeltonTigerAthletics.com/
Belton Tiger Softball Camp
Incoming Grades 6 – 9
June 4 – 6, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Incoming grades K – 5
June 11-13, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Softball Camp Flyer 2018
2018 Belton Lady Tiger Basketball Camp
Cost:
Grades 4th-6th ($45)
Grades 7th-9th ($65)
Scholarships are available upon request.
Times:
Incoming 4th-6th Graders – 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Incoming 7th-9th Graders – 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Location: Belton High School
Camp Goals: To teach future Lady Tigers the fundamental skills of passing, shooting, dribbling, footwork and defense. Provide drills to work on all summer
Make Checks out to BHS Athletics – Girls Basketball
Mail to: PO Box 711
Belton, TX 76513
Or Give to Coach Gomez
For more information contact Coach Gomez at 254-215-2240 or brenda.gomez@bisd.net.
2018 Tiger Tennis Camp
June 4 – 7, 2018
Beginner: 8 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. $35
Intermediate: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. $45
BISD employees get $10 off. Scholarships are available. Camp will run Monday through Thursday with Friday being a make up day if needed.
Beginner camp: Grades: 3 – 6
Basic fundamentals will be taught while
having fun playing games. The focus will be
to expose young students to the game of tennis.
Intermediate Camp: Grades 7 – 9
The focus of this camp is to help
build the complete player using
drills, games, and conditioning.
Instructors: James Stinson – Head Coach @ BHS
2018 Belton Boys Basketball Camp
Cost: Grades K-9th ($45)
Date and Times: July 23-26
Incoming K-5th Graders: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Incoming 6th-9th Graders: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Belton High School Main Gyms
Sign Up Online: https://bisd.revtrak.net/Belton-Athletic-Camps/Basketball-Camps/#/f/2018-belton-hoops-tiger-basketball-camp
Make Checks out to BHS Athletics – Boys Basketball
Mail to: PO Box 711
Belton, TX 76513
Or Give to Coach Jackson
For more information contact Coach Jackson at 254-215-2312 or trovocie.jackson@bisd.net
2018 Belton Baseball Summer Camp
Where: Belton High School Tiger Baseball Field 600 Lake Rd.
Belton, TX 76513
Dates: Mon-Wed, June 11-13, 2018
Times: 9 a.m –12 p.m.
Fees: $45 **Scholarships available
Registration: On-Line Registration Now Available www.beltontigerathletics.com Click on Tiger HQ then Summer Camps
Checks payable to: Belton Tiger Baseball PO Box 711
Belton, TX 76513
For further information, please call: Head Coach Mark Krueger (254) 215-2235 / mark.krueger@bisd.net or BISD Athletic Dept. (254) 215-2090.
Tiger Soccer Camp
1st – 5th Grades: June 25 -27, 9 a.m. to Noon
6th – 9th Grades: June 28-30, 9 am to Noon
Camp Objective: To have fun while learning technical skills of passing, trapping, ball control, dribbling, heading, shooting, and goalkeeping
On-Line Registration Now Available www.beltontigerathletics.com Click on Tiger HQ then Summer Camps
Registration: 8 a.m. Monday June 25, 8 a.m. Thursday, June 28,.
What to bring: Personal drink container, water will be furnished, shin guards, sunscreen, soccer ball, (Age 6,7, and 8 size # 3 and ages 9,10, and 11 size # 4)
Location: Belton High School Practice Fields (next to pool)
Staff: USSF Licensed Coaches
Cost: $45 (Checks payable to Belton Boys Soccer)
Mail: Athletic Department, Belton High School, PO Box 711, Belton, TX 76513
2018 Belton Volleyball Camp
Camp dates: June 11‐14
Cost: Grades 4 ‐ 6 $45, Grades 7 ‐ 9 $55 **Scholarships available
**Children of Belton ISD employees get a $10 discount.
Times: Incoming grades 7 ‐ 9: 8:30 a.m. ‐ 12 p.m.
Incoming grades 4 ‐ 6: 1 p.m. ‐ 3:30 p.m.
Location: Belton High School
Camp goals: To teach future Lady Tigers the fundamentals skills of passing, serving, setting, hitting, footwork and defense.
Registration: On‐Line Registration on Now Available www.beltontigerathletics.com Click on Tiger HQ then Summer Camps
Make Checks out to BHS Athletics ‐ Volleyball.
Mail to: PO Box 711, Belton, TX 76513
For more information, contact Coach Brodbeck at 254‐215‐2304 Email: krystal.brodbeck@bisd.net.