30th Anniversary of J.A.I.L. Ministry, Inc.

Special to the Journal
Johner Martin will be the keynote speaker during the 30th Anniversary of J.A.I.L. (Jesus Acts in Inmates Lives) Ministry Banquet, on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 6:15 p.m. at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
J.A.I.L. Ministry is a not for profit ministry that provides services to Bell County Jail inmates, former inmates, victims, their families, and law enforcement professionals. The annual banquet is the major fund-raiser for the Ministry Reservations may be made on-line at www.jailmin.org, or by contacting the ministry.
For additional banquet information contact Steve Cannon, Executive Director for J.A.I.L. Ministry, Inc. 254-933-8506 office; 254-718-1553 cell phone; stevecannon@jailmin.org, email.