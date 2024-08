Bronco Football Camp will be held July 29-31 at Lake Belton High School on Bronco Field. This camp is for future Broncos incoming to grades Kinder-8th and will last from 9:30 am-11:30 am. Registration is $35 and can be done by scanning the QR code on the image. Drop-off/pick-up for campers will be at the main entrance for Bronco Field/Student Parking Lot of Lake Belton High School.

