A Heart 4 U health fair set for Friday

By MIKE MYERSThe Belton JournalThe Area Agency on Aging Central Texas (AAACT) is hosting “A Heart 4 U Health Fair” on Friday, Feb. 25, in Belton.The health fair will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Central Texas Council of Governments building on 2180 N. Main St. The health fair is a free event and open to senior citizens, healthcare workers, families and friends and the public.The “Heart 4 U Health Fair” is the agency’s first attempt to restore services for the needs and concerns of all older persons since the pandemic hit. All in-house programs were either stopped or scaled back. More of the aging population is getting vaccinated and boosters, and the organizers felt it was time to test the waters for restarting their services.“I thought, ‘Let’s do something in February since it’s heart month. I’m hoping the seniors will come out and see what is available for them. It will be a free-flowing event, without guest speakers and classes,” said Theresa Mireles, a Master Trainer for all the available community classes at AAACT.Mireles wasn’t sure what the full temperature gauge would be for the event.“Everyone I talked with was very excited. They were excited, they were ready. That’s a positive swing for us, taking care of our seniors,” she said.Vendors will be set up in several rooms where the seniors can find information on how to stay safe and healthy. The Area Agency on Aging, partners with organizations that can assist residents over 60 years old with paying winter heating bills, help people with disabilities, and maintains resource networks that support individual choice, independence, and dignity.Representatives will discuss how to get help for people needing Section 8 housing, Medicare and Medicaid information, VA information, how to continue to live a safe, happy, and social life.“It’s just a complete range of information to be had,” Mireles said. “We partner with so many different agencies throughout the seven counties to make sure the senior that’s calling receives the assistance they need. We never want anybody to feel abandoned or alone,” Mireles said.MirelesShe teaches A Matter of Balance—Managing concerns about falls, Powerful Tools for Caregivers—how the caregiver can learn steps for their own self-care, Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain, Living a Healthy Life with Diabetes, and Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions.The Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas, a program of Central Texas Council of Governments (CTCOG) is looking for people to be trained as a Lay Leader. The requirements are communication and interpersonal skills, enthusiasm, dependability and willingness to lead small groups of adults. No experience is necessary. All trainees must attend all training classes to become certified.

Some of the vendors for the health fair include Ace Dental, Cedar Crest, Hoctil, Advent Health, Alzheimer’s Association, Hill Country Community Action, Lone Star Legal Aid, UMHB, Belton Senior Center, Visiting Angels, Natural Grocers, Anthony Chiropractic, Kindred Hospice, Everest Rehab, Representatives from Medicare and many others.

For information on Lay Leader training classes, you can contact Theresa Mireles at (254) 770-2346, or register online at theresa.mireles@ctcog.org.