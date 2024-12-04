Academy ISD students donate over 3,000 pounds of food to local pantry

Special to the Journal

Academy ISD students proved the power of teamwork and generosity during their recent food drive to benefit the Helping Hands Ministry of Belton. In an incredible show of compassion, the district’s Bumblebees collected and donated more than 3,000 pounds of food, making a significant impact on their community.

The drive wasn’t just about gathering donations—it was also a lesson in the values of compassion, thankfulness, and the joy that comes from helping others.

Students, teachers, and families came together to make this effort a success, showcasing the true heart of the Academy ISD community, said district spokesperson, Jacki Wright.

One standout moment came from Mrs. Robinson’s kindergarten class at Academy Early Childhood Center, the district’s smallest campus, collected over 1,000 cans.

Their achievement earned them the ultimate prize: the delight of seeing their teacher dress up as a turkey, much to the joy of her students.

The food drive exemplified the district’s commitment to not only academic excellence but also fostering a spirit of generosity and community engagement.

Helping Hands Ministry expressed their gratitude, giving a “BIG shout-out” on social media to Academy ISD for kick starting their efforts with such an impactful contribution.

The students’ generosity will help local families in need during the holiday season and beyond.