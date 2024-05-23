Kelly

Anna Marie “Nan” Kelly

September 19, 1941 – May 15, 2024

Our beloved Mother and Grandmother Anna Marie “Nan” Francks Kelly, of Belton, died Wednesday, May 15, 2024, after a long battle with Dementia, she was 82.

Born September 19, 1941, in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late John Francks and Catherine Fogherty Francks.

Mrs. Kelly was married to William J Kelly for over 60 years who preceded her in death. Her entire life was devoted to raising their seven children. She was tender, kind and had a heart of gold. Her greatest joy in life was watching her children and grandchildren grow up.

She moved to Texas, along with Mr. Kelly several years ago to be with her granddaughter Dana, her husband Ken and their three children. Dana was the absolute joy of her life.

We are so grateful that you were in our lives. We have so many loving and priceless memories of you throughout our life. You will always be loved and forever missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Frances Geraldine Kelly in February 1972 and her beloved husband, William J. Kelly.

Mrs. Kelly is survived by her granddaughter, Dana M. McKinney and her husband, Ken, of Belton, Texas; her children: Rosemarie Kelly, of Bloomsburg, PA, William Kelly Jr.; Catherine Kelly; Anna Marie Fleming and her husband, Charles; Robert Joseph Kelly, and David Joseph Kelly, all of Philadelphia, PA. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

A visitation was held Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 6-7 p.m. at Dossman Funeral Home with a Rosary held at 7 p.m. Private burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Philadelphia at the convenience of the Family.