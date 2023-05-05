Registration is ongoing now for the annual ASCO Spartacus Dash.

ASCO Belton will donate all race-day proceeds to Foster Love Bell County. The ASCO Foundation will match the total gift up to $10,000, with a total maximum match of $500,000.

Each year, ASCO Belton hosts the ASCO Spartacus Dash event to give back to the local community. This year, the annual fundraising event will directly impact the child welfare system in Bell County.

“Currently, we need local business to sponsor the event and volunteers to help us on race day. To become a sponsor or volunteer register at: www.ascospartacusdash.com,” said Spencer Ridgway, ASCO Equipment Belton Branch Manager.

The ASCO SPARTACUS DASH is a 3-mile obstacle course designed for all ages and abilities.

Obstacles include rope climb, cargo net, mud pit, mud tunnels, slippery tarp slide, ice bath, and more fun, yet challenging obstacles!

The 12h ASCO Spartacus Dash obstacle course event will be held at Liberty Park in Belton, on May 27, 2023.

The race begins at 9 a.m. and includes divisions for individuals, families, and teams.

At the completion of the race each participant receives a medal, post-race food and custom awards will be presented to the top three winners in each age division.

To register, become a sponsor, volunteer, or learn more please visit us at www.ascospartacusdash.com. Contact them directly via e-mail at ascospartacusdash@gmail.com or call 254-340-4577.