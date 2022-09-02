Auditions coming up for fall Tablerock events

Special to the Journal

Auditions for upcoming performances at Tablerock Festival of Salado are coming up soon.

Locals are invited to attend auditions for various roles on Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18, from 3-5 p.m. Auditions can be done either day.

Coming up on October 29 and 30 is the annual “Fright Trail”, which is a one-half mile walking trail that will give thrills and chills. Portions of Classic Tales are presented along the trail.

Sign up to be a part of this chilling and thrilling chance to be part of the fun. Tablerock is looking for up to 80 people of various ages to play the parts of characters or guides.

Coming up is the annual performances of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

Event performances this season will be Dec. 2,3,9, and 10.

The Outdoor Amphitheater is the setting for Harry Sweet’s adaptation of Charles Dicken’s classic yuletide play.

Tablerock is looking for actors to fill the cast of 70 characters of various ages.

They are also looking for tech and backstage hands.

Auditions are held at the Tablerock Amphitheater. For more information, visit their website tablerock.org or call 254-308-2200.

